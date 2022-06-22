ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Trial for man who allegedly fired at MPD officers during attempted arrest scheduled for early 2023

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly fired at Madison police officers when they tried to arrest him in connection with an armed robbery will stand trial in January 2023. Syngleton Smith-Harston, 24, is charged with a dozen offenses, including two...

www.x1071.com

