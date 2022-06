I’m writing this on my phone while nursing my 10-week-old, with my four- and six-year-olds entertaining themselves in the other room. The four-year-old has missed the past week of school because he caught COVID one week before the FDA—after taking its excruciating time—approved a vaccine for under-5’s. He then passed it to his brother (probably), who missed his last week of school. We’re moving this summer, so he said farewell to his classmates via Microsoft Teams, peering at his friends from my computer, straining to hear their faint goodbyes.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO