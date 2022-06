As part of the National HIV Testing Day the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging residents to know their HIV status by getting a free HIV test. National HIV Testing Day is recognized on Monday, June 27. This year’s theme, ‘HIV Testing is Self-Care,’ emphasizes that HIV testing is one of the many ways to take control of your health and boost your wellbeing, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO