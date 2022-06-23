ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka's economy has 'completely collapsed,' Prime Minister says

Sri Lanka's economy has "completely collapsed," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Wednesday, as the crisis-hit nation faces an increasingly dire situation that has left millions struggling with fuel, electricity and food...

Comments / 35

Phyllis Andrew
2d ago

one down and many more to go including American! keep being brain washed people because our time is coming if y'all don't wake up

Reply(3)
17
Roger Jeter
2d ago

it wouldn't surprise me one bit to see the national guard at our grocery stores by the end of this year

Reply
9
CC
3d ago

don't worry, I'm sure Biden will give them plenty of money while we all struggle.

Reply(5)
14
