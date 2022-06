Jump into the universe of blood spatter, bullet fragments, and fingerprints! Join retired Des Moines Police Crime Scene Investigator, Greg Gourd to learn about the real-world challenges of forensics and discuss procedures that investigators use to collect and document evidence at a crime scene. Learn the facts and myths of forensics at this fascinating event. No registration required. This program is intended for an adult audience.

NEWTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO