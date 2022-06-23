ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: ‘Agnes’ film captures the spirit of the Valley

 4 days ago
The boat rescues from second story windows. The man who died while trying to save others, tumbling into the bloated river washing through city streets. The buildings blazing amid water so deep no firetruck could reach them.

Whole sections of the North Street bridge gone, a single span from river bank to oblivion remaining on one end. The houses lifted, intact, off foundations and floated to new, lopsided locations. Other building simply shredded into broken timber and scattered siding.

The streets lost in water, then blurred indistinguishable amid the endless mud, then covered with the debris of lifetime belongings in trash piles higher than an adult’s head. The unrecognizable streetscapes before the flood, so radically reshaped during recovery. The ghostly fronts of hollowed shops and restaurants.

The vast array of mass-produced trailer homes hauled into a makeshift park. The visiting politicians showing limited comprehension of just how profoundly grief-stricken and stunned survivors felt. The tears of those returning home for the first time. The steely focus of one woman repeatedly confronting officials who acted too slowly and gave too little.

The abject resignation on seeing the epic sweep of a flood’s indifferent destruction. The tears choked back during TV interviews. The improbably resolve to rebuild in the wake of utter devastation.

The gravesites torn open, the vaults and caskets scattered and shattered. The horse used in a cemetery clean up, presumably because the saturated earth swallowed heavier vehicles.

The many still and video images woven together in the “Agnes” film recast the 50-year-old story in a timely light as the movie debuts tonight, fittingly the actual date the area’s worst natural disaster first struck. Former Times Leader feature writer Alan Stout and the team that joined in the crafting the new documentary — Tim Novotney, Bob Savakinus and Tony Brooks — deftly recount the saga from the storms initial development in the gulf to the aftermath of an estimated billion dollars in damage here in the Wyoming Valley.

More than a decade in the making — originally intended for the 40th anniversary of the flood but shelved for years — the movie has many familiar scenes culled from local TV stations and national networks, but also impressive “never-before-seen” footage from individuals who contributed their personal photos and videos. Both the narration by Stout and the background music work precisely as such things should: Setting a tone without intruding.

The 90-minute film aptly shows the devastation, heartbreak and resilience unleashed when the Susquehanna breached the protective levee, but it goes an important step further: It captures the spirit of the response.

This becomes obvious first early in the story, with color footage of the sandbagging effort. People of all ages and backgrounds work furiously to raise the dike with an almost Herculean flurry of shoveling, bagging and stacking, in what became a heroic but ultimately futile attempt to keep the waking giant within the puny human boundaries.

The same spirit resurfaces time and again: In the hasty evacuation, the rescues of stranded souls, the support of friends and neighbors upon seeing the loss and setting sight on recovery, and the colossal effort at clean up.

This compelling remembrance of a region working together through epic tragedy offers a priceless lesson during our current age of deep and dangerous divide, manufactured and fed by opportunistic politicians and other profiteers. In looking back, it provides a road map to moving forward: Not as tribes fearing the “other,” but as community overcoming every hurdle.

