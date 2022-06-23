Man charged with murder over death of woman in 1974

A 79-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in London 48 years ago.

The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Islington , north London, on the afternoon of 1 June 1974.

Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought.

On Wednesday, police arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham , south London, and he was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.