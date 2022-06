Joe Burrow might have one of the most successful college transfer stories of all time. Beginning his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2015, Burrow appeared in just 10 games as a backup before transferring to LSU in 2018. In 2019, he led one of the most dominant college football teams of all time on an undefeated National Championship run.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO