ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Daunte Wright’s Police Killing Has Been Settled for $3.2 Million

By Tommie Fields
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in April 2021 close to Minneapolis, has received a $3.2 million settlement from the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The officer said that she actually intended to use her Taser. After...

www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Woman arrested after shooting near Loring Park; none hurt

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in custody following a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:36 a.m. on 15th Street West. Upon arriving, officers found a woman matching the suspect description. The 31-year-old woman, who was sitting in a car, ran from the officers before they caught and arrested her. A gun was recovered.According to investigators, preliminary information suggests an argument between several people escalated to gunfire. No injuries were reported.Two other shootings were reported in Minneapolis overnight. A 19-year-old was shot and killed early in north Minneapolis and another man was critically wounded after a shooting in a downtown parking ramp.
KARE 11

19-year-old man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis police found him while responding to a ShotSpotter alert. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues just after midnight on Saturday. Police were soon then told that a 911 caller reported a man was down behind a home on 31st Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drivers strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Burnsville early Sunday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, was heading east on Highway 13. He struck 31-year-old Robert Westly Smith, of Prior Lake, who was crossing the highway at Nicollet Avenue around 1:45 a.m., the state patrol said.The driver was uninjured. Authorities did not publicly identify the pedestrian.
BURNSVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Teen pleads guilty in March death of Columbia Heights girl

ANOKA, Minn. -- A Twin Cities teenager pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, the Anoka County Attorney's office announced.Damico Jamal-Tokyo High shot and killed 15-year-old Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights in March.High, who was 16 at the time of the crime, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if it was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at Davis.The case will be deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution. High will receive a sentence in juvenile court along with an adult prison sentence. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.High will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged High by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult. The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Training#Mental Health#Violent Crime
kfgo.com

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – A pedestrian was struck by a car in a fatal crash in Burnsville just before two early this (Sunday) morning. The car, driven by 36-year-old Nicholas Barbour of Oakdale, MN, was traveling Eastbound on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old man from...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured after car crashes into Bloomington house

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a multi-vehicle injury left three injured and one vehicle lodged partly inside a nearby home in Bloomington.The Bloomington Fire Department shared images of the crash's aftermath. Multiple stations responded to the crash, which was located near the intersection of West 106th Street and Thomas Avenue.The fire department said three people had to be extricated and were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.The city police department is investigating the crash. No possible cause has been released.
ktbb.com

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

(ST. MICHAEL, Minn.) -- A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m. “Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s...
SHAKOPEE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy