Tony Siragusa, a Super Bowl Champion and Television Personality Died at the Age of 55

By Tommie Fields
Blogging Big Blue
 4 days ago
Tony Siragusa, a former NFL defensive lineman who later became a television personality, has away at age 55.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, where Siragusa played for seven of his 12 seasons in the NFL, verified the information. Irsay declared that Colts Nation as a whole was “heartbroken.”

Known as “The Goose,” Siragusa gained notoriety in Indianapolis thanks to his outlandish demeanor and 330-pound weight during his playing career. He was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Colts in 1990 before switching to the Baltimore Ravens in 1997, where he won the Super Bowl in 2000.

After leaving the football field, Siragusa was a frequent presence on television. He worked as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports until 2015 and played Frankie Cortese, Tony Soprano’s bodyguard, and chauffeur, in The Sopranos. On the DIY Network, he was the host of the remodeling program Man Caves.

He had three kids with Kathy, and they were all his. Throughout his career, Siragusa had 404 tackles, 22 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

The second Ravens player to pass away this week was Siragusa. The organization announced earlier on Wednesday that linebacker Jaylon Ferguson had passed away at the age of 26.

