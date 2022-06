A YouTuber has shared the response he received after he unwittingly asked the grandson of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger for his thoughts on abortion access prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.On Thursday, Karim Jovian, a New York City-based filmmaker and influencer who goes by the username @karimjovian on TikTok, filmed himself asking New Yorkers their thoughts on abortion.In a video posted to TikTok and YouTube, the YouTuber revealed that one of the New Yorkers he approached happened to be Alexander Sanger, who has dedicated his life to continuing his grandmother’s dedication to reproductive...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO