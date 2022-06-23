ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Monterey Bay shark attack victim identified

By Justin Campbell, Tori Gaines, Amy Larson
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49K5Wn_0gJOrueZ00

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — Moments after a shark attacked a man off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, good Samaritans pulled the injured swimmer onto a surfboard and paddled him out of the ocean, police and witnesses told KRON4.

Police officers and paramedics responded to a report of a shark attack at the popular beach at 10:35 a.m. The swimmer suffered “significant injuries” from shark bites and was transported to Natividad Hospital, Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone said.

The victim was identified by fellow swimmers as Steve Bruemmer.

Good Samaritans risked their own safety to help the victim after the shark attacked, Madalone said.

Two of the good Samaritans were identified as paddle boarders, and a third was a local surfing instructor. An off-duty Sacramento police officer, Paul Bandy, and his wife, Amy Johns, were paddle boarding near Lovers Point when they saw the swimmer screaming for help in the water.

“The swimmer was hemorrhaging a lot of blood, it was all around. We immediately paddled to him,” Bandy told KRON4.

Signs block off access to Lovers Point Beach on the same day of a shark attack. (KRON4 photo / Justin Campbell)

The surf instructor also paddled out with an extra surfboard.

“We pulled the injured swimmer onto the board and took him to shore where paramedics were just arriving. The injuries were severe and two tourniquets were placed on the victim to help control bleeding,” the off-duty officer told KRON4.

Bandy and Johns had traveled from Sacramento to Lovers Point to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The victim’s friends told KRON4 that he is an avid swimmer who usually doesn’t swim on Wednesdays. But warm, sunny weather made him decide to go for a swim. Police said the swimmer was bitten in the leg and the stomach.

While recovering in a trauma center late Wednesday afternoon, Bruemmer was alert and talking. His friends said the shark’s teeth thankfully did not puncture a major artery. He suffered a broken femur.

“It was a very large shark. He’s going to survive, but it’s going to be a long recovery,” a fellow swimmer told KRON4.

Police Chief Madalone wrote, “We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer. We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family.”

The Monterey Fire Department deployed a drone for an aerial search of the water. As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no further sightings of the aggressive shark. All beaches between Lovers Point and Sea Palm will remain closed until Saturday as a precaution.

Great white shark ‘baby boom’ observed along NorCal coast

Officials have not yet identified what species the shark is. Great white sharks live in the Monterey Bay and were responsible for other attacks against people in previous years.

In May of 2020, surfer Ben Kelly was killed by a great white shark in the Monterey Bay. Kelly, 26, was catching waves off Sand Dollar Beach when the shark bit his leg and struck an artery. Jorge Moreno of California State Parks said the shark was between 10-12 feet long. Scientists confirmed its species by using DNA collected from Kelly’s wetsuit and surfboard.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Monterey, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Monterey, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Monterey Bay#Great White Shark#Shark Bites#Accident#Kron4#Natividad Hospital
NBC Bay Area

'I'm Lucky': Monterey Bay Shark Attack Survivor Speaks Out

A 62-year-old swimmer who was attacked by a shark in Monterey Bay earlier this week said he's lucky to be alive after being saved by good Samaritans, first responders and trauma surgeons. Steve Bruemmer, a Monterey resident and triathlete who has been swimming in the bay one to two times...
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters contained blaze that threatened homes

LOS GATOS, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said. KRON On is streaming news live now Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire crews hold 1-acre fire in Santa Cruz Mountains threatening 3 structures

SANTA CRUZ -- A one-acre fire burning near Highway 17 and Hutchinson Road in Zayante in Santa Cruz County was 75 percent contained, according to Cal Fire at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday.Access to what they are calling the "Rock Fire" has been difficult, crews said, because it is burning in an oak and pine forest. Cal Fire initiated an air attack including a helicopter and air tankers.Firefighters say that three structures were threatened and the fire had a moderate rate of spread.Cal Fire estimates that crews will on scene for four to six hours -- well into Saturday evening.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
cuestonian.com

Low water levels at Lake Nacimiento

Lake Nacimiento, a dragon-shaped body of water with 18 miles of shoreline residing in San Luis Obispo County, has seen issues regarding its low water levels over the past couple of years. With a full water capacity of 377,000 acre feet, as of May 9 the lake has seen water...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friends of slain Modesto mother vow to support her two kids

MODESTO, Calif. - Friends of Michelle Gonzales, the Modesto mother killed on Tuesday, have vowed to protect her two kids. The 29-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, in a violent crime spree that ended with three dead, including the suspect, Raymond Calderon. San Jose police shot and killed Calderon, during a standoff on Wednesday.
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Strawberry traffic jam on Highway 1 near Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A strawberry truck spilled all over Highway 1, creating a mess over the northbound lane. Our reporter on the scene said a few people were picking them up, but no other vehicles appeared to be damaged. A noticeable traffic delay is backing up traffic north on Highway 1, approaching the turnoff to The post Strawberry traffic jam on Highway 1 near Castroville appeared first on KION546.
CASTROVILLE, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy