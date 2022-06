TAMPA -- Valeri Nichushkin was in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Nichushkin and fellow Avalanche forward J.T. Compher were "checked out" following Colorado's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5, and Bednar said Saturday that he expected each to play. Compher took part in the morning skate Sunday but Nichushkin, who had a goal and an assist in 20:38 of ice time in Game 5, did not. He was, however, able to participate in warmups.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO