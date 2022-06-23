ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra's Do Kwon Says He Has Been "Devastated" by Project's Collapse

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, controversial Terra co-founder Do Kwon said that he was “devasted” by the collapse of the project. He hopes that tens of thousands of investors who have been affected by the implosion are taking care of themselves. Kwon, who’s...

u.today

Comments / 0

