Illinois is Renaming a Fish in hopes you’ll eat more of it
By Mark Hespen
KISS 106
4 days ago
Here in Illinois, we are realllllly good at remaining things like the Sears Tower to the Willis Tower, but we all still call it the Sears Tower, so does the Illinois government really believe that people will eat more Asian Carp if they rename it? Here are the details of this...
Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body. Scientists call the chemicals per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. They are commonly known as forever chemicals...
What would you consider a life career goal? If you're this Illinois woman, you've dreamed of rehabbing raccoons as a new video shows she is covered in tiny raccoon babies. This sweet animal moment was shared out of Oswego, Illinois near Chicago a few days ago with this backstory:. Rehabber...
Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
I'm a sucker for animals, and so are my daughters, so we spend several days each summer visiting different zoos in the area. One of our favorite zoos to visit is Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere because it is close to home, and my girls are especially fond of the reindeer and wolves that live there. Plus they REALLY love feeding the zoo's baby goats out of bottles.
Do you know what an ootheca is? I didn't. At least not until I stumbled across a post on social media in one of the groups that I follow that led me into a Google rabbit hole. It turns out they are incredibly common and you can find them in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and pretty much everywhere else in the United States too. But what in the world are they?
You might think bunnies are cute and gentle animals. That's not quite accurate. One Illinois rabbit in particular took exception to a sweatshirt and there's a good reason for his fury. This wild hare moment happened in Lake Forest, Illinois a few days ago. Here's how the owner explained what...
A fireball seen in nine states including Missouri and Illinois was seen by at least 185 people. Witnesses saw the fireball over on Father's Day weekend and were seen in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. One video was from a car dashboard that had a very clear view of the fireball falling from the sky.
LINCOLN, Ill. — Darren Bailey, the front-runner in the Republican primary for governor of Illinois, was finishing his stump speech last week at a senior center in this Central Illinois town when a voice called out: “Can we pray for you?”. Mr. Bailey readily agreed. The speaker, a...
We all know of poison oak and poison ivy which cause itchy, scratchy skin for a few days. However, did you know that there are other poisonous plants in Illinois you just don't want to mess with and can cause severe health concerns?. I had no idea that there were...
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- now known as SNAP and formerly called food stamps -- gives low-income residents help to purchase nutritious foods in states across the country. While...
ELLIS GROVE, Ill. – There was a small earthquake southeast of St. Louis Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.2 magnitude quake occurred about four miles east of Ellis Grove, Illinois at around 7:50 pm. The depth was around 6.5 miles. The earthquake happened in the Illinois Basin of...
Well, life just got more confusing for us folks on the Illinois/Missouri border, Missouri will not be renaming the Asain Carp, as Illinois has announced it will be renaming the Asain Carp, here is the full story. If you missed it yesterday Illinois officials announced they had renamed the invasive...
Recently I had the amazing opportunity to attend the Ribbon Cutting Event at Guy Fieri's new restaurant/family entertainment venue in Pigeon Forge, TN. While I was there, the crew from America's Best Restaurants was on hand to film a special episode. I chatted with Matt Plapp who happens to be the genius behind this push to generate excitement for locally-owned restaurants.
The majority of laws we have make sense, but these are the weirdest laws in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. There are certain laws in the United States that everyone knows and follows...or at least they should. I'm sure we all can think of a few of them like it's illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, you can't buy tobacco products if you are under 21, and you can't vote if you're under 18. However, when it comes to state laws, they tend to vary quite a bit from state to state. A prime example of that would be the legalization of marijuana. There are a lot of state laws that we are aware of, but I'd be willing to bet that there are also quite a few that we had no idea were even a thing.
There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
CHICAGO, Ill. – As far as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is concerned, it’s not “Asian Carp” anymore. The DNR says after more than two years of research, the name “Copi,” short for “Copious,” came up as a brand new name for the fish. But, there are some reasons for that.
Two rounds of showers and storms pushed through Central Illinois on Saturday. Here’s the event reports from both batches of rain in the region from viewers and through the CoCoRaHS reporting system. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also […]
Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
What do you see when you look at this picture? My first thought was that it was some sort of beehive or wasp or hornet's nest that had fallen from a tree. I also thought it could be a cool-looking rock. It is not either of those things, though. It is, in fact, a big ol' mushroom - a puffball mushroom to be precise, and it is very possible that if you're out enjoying some quality time with Mother Nature that you might encounter one just like it. The question is - what do you do if you see one?
Comments / 3