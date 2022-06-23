ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle faces Washington after Williams’ 23-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Washington Mystics (11-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (10-6, 5-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Washington Mystics after Gabby Williams scored 23 points in the Seattle Storm’s 81-72 victory over the New York Liberty.

The Storm are 6-3 on their home court. Seattle is the best team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Mystics have gone 5-4 away from home. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 4.7.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ariel Atkins is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mystics, while averaging 15.3 points. Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
The Associated Press

Appel arrives in big year for No. 1 draft picks

Mark Appel is proof that even for a No. 1 draft pick, the road to the major leagues is sometimes a bumpy one. Appel was called up by the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, nine years after he was drafted first overall by Houston. In between, he bounced around the minors, was traded in the 2015 deal that sent Ken Giles to the Astros — and even quit baseball for a bit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night’s Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy