The Tibetan Mastiff is a large dog with an imposing appearance. It has been known to weigh up to 200 pounds or more, and stands 26-30 inches tall. The head of the mastiff is broad with hanging ears, which are well furred along the inner edge. The coat can be any color but it must have tan markings all over the body that are clearly defined against darker colors. One distinctive characteristic of this breed is its long thick mane, which hangs down over its neck in loose curls on both sides. When attacked by predators, they will often fight off their attacker rather than fleeing from them like other breeds might do when confronted with danger. They also make excellent guard dogs because of their natural instinct for protecting what’s theirs!

