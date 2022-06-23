Small Pleasanton shop thrives despite pandemic, moves into historic downtown space

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A brush fire is burning in the southern part of Santa Clara County near Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire is burning in the Coyote area of unincorporated Morgan Hill near Hale Avenue and Live Oak, according to fire officials. KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted that the fire was in same area as a fire earlier this week that was sparked by a generator outside of Morgan Hill.

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO