Small Pleasanton shop thrives despite pandemic, moves into historic downtown space

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A brush fire is burning in the southern part of Santa Clara County near Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire is burning in the Coyote area of unincorporated Morgan Hill near Hale Avenue and Live Oak, according to fire officials. KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted that the fire was in same area as a fire earlier this week that was sparked by a generator outside of Morgan Hill.
SAN LEANDRO -- Police officers in San Leandro this week disrupted two separate catalytic converter thefts on the same overnight shift. The first incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Pershing Drive and Stoakes Avenue. San Leandro police said officers arrived to a call of a catalytic convertor theft in progress and found a suspect actively removing the device from a vehicle. However, the suspect ran away from police and was not found.
