Update at 5:50 p.m.: As the storm swept in, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a handful of weather-related calls from Cicero, LaFayette, Lysander, Tully and the city of Syracuse, among other areas, reporting of trees or tree limbs and branches that had fallen, wires down and sparking, a crash involving a vehicle that hydroplaned and a boat in distress on Oneida Lake. South Bay firefighters were able to help those in a 21-foot boat back to a marina and no one was injured on the lake, officials said. Fire departments throughout the county are still working to clear trees blocking roads at 6:30 p.m. There were no serious injuries reported.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO