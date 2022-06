Nature lovers will appreciate the endless opportunities for recreation in Western North Carolina. Spectacular waterfalls encompass the entirety of the the WNC region. In fact, there are 200 in Transylvania County alone. Fortunately, “The Land of Waterfalls,” is a quick daytrip from Asheville. Many gorgeous waterfalls also lie on the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of America’s most beautiful drives (located just minutes away). Below is a guide to 10 moderate waterfall hikes, each ranging from 2-5 miles, and moderate in intensity. Due to the length/and or elevation gain, these trails are best suited for regular hikers/gym goers. Check out my easy waterfall hikes near Asheville guide if you are seeking more of a nature walk.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO