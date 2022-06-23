ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Oahu teenager turns passion for baking into a business

By Mika Miyashima
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) - An Oahu high school senior turned her passion for baking into a business. Kyra Lung, 16, opened up her own cookie shop "Kyra The Baker" at International Market Place in Waikiki over the weekend. The young entrepreneur said her love of baking started at a young...

www.kitv.com

KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Thursday, June 23, 2022, along with your Aloha Friday Forecast. Ala Moana Center's new tenants include restaurant frequented by celebrities. Ala Moana Center has confirmed six new tenants opening soon...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

It’s Summer And That Means The Interns Are Here

Say hello to four talented young journalists who have joined Civil Beat’s staff for the summer. We’re excited to be able to offer a number of paid positions this year to promising reporters and writers who have either recently graduated or will be going back to college in the fall. Hawaii is always such a great place to be a journalist and this summer is especially busy with election season in full swing, the coronavirus still an issue and tourists returning in higher numbers than we’ve seen in awhile even as the economy stumbles from inflation and supply shortages. We’re happy to have the extra help.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

The Search for Snoopy in Hawaii!

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Peanuts are taking over Honolulu and joining GMH are Snoopy and Charlie Brown!. The dynamic duo made a pit stop on their latest adventure and they’re joined by Lucy – not to be confused with Linus’s sister – Lucy Treadway, to preview a new immersive experience; “The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Zoo Wildest Show in Town Summer Concert Series Returns Live!

After two years of virtual concerts, the Honolulu Zoo Society’s Wildest Show is roaring back to life with in-person performances this summer! The after-hours concert series features live local entertainment from Hawaii’s top leading musicians. Honolulu Zoo Wildest Show in Town Summer Concert Series Returns Live!. After two...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Best Of Hawaii: The Plaza Assisted Living

Assisted living communities can help provide peace of mind for you and your loved ones. The Plaza Assisted Living was voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!. Sales Manager, Keali‘i Kane explained, “Plaza Assisted Living is a locally owned company. Back in the 1990’s, our principal owners were actually looking for care for their moms and found that there weren’t very many options. And so out of that came Plaza Assisted Living.” For almost 20 years now they have been providing care and now have 6 different properties throughout Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
travelweekly.com

Hawaii's Fete restaurant wins best chef James Beard Award

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Hawaii won a James Beard Award. At a ceremony held earlier this month, Robynne Maii of Fete won Best Chef for the Northwest & Pacific region. She had been one of two Hawaii chef finalists in the category -- the other was chef Sheldon Simeon at Tin Roof on Maui.
travelawaits.com

7 Things You Need To Know Before Visiting Diamond Head On Oahu, Hawaii

One of the most recognized landmarks in Hawaii, Diamond Head State Monument in downtown Honolulu is my own personal Everest — one that I successfully summited! Climbing to the top of Diamond Head’s crater rim is a popular activity for visitors as well as a favorite workout loop for locals. It’s not every day that you can boast that you’re hiking up the side of a volcano in a capital city, but it happens every day here.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu bar makes the list of top 50 bars in North America

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Does Oahu need more pickleball, tennis courts? City offers survey

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) wants to know what you think about city's tennis or pickleball facilities and services. It's holding another, more detailed public survey online; visit the case-sensitive website bit.ly/OutdoorCourtSurvey2 from now until 4:30 p.m. (HST) on Tuesday, July 5. Physical copies of the surveys will also be available at two locations for those without computer/internet access:
HONOLULU, HI
mypearlcity.com

ALEJANDROS MEXICAN FOOD OPENS AT THE PEARL CITY SHOPPING CENTER

Alejandros Mexican Food opened its doors for business on Friday to the delight of Pearl City Shopping Center patrons and the Pearl City community. Alejandros Mexican Food is located near the Ben Franklin Store and Long’s Drugs on the makai side of the Pearl City Shopping Center.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the upcoming week. Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites. Attendees need only...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: Have a blast at these Fourth of July events, celebrations

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect location of an event. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that things are almost back to normal, this year’s Fourth of July is sure to go out with a bang. Make the most of your Independence Day with these fun-filled events to celebrate with […]
HONOLULU, HI
wdcnews6.com

The Best Poke in Honolulu: 11 Restaurants to Hit

For the uninitiated, poke (which implies “to chop” or “to slice” in Hawaiian) is mostly a dish of uncooked, chopped fish and onions, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. It isn’t some overwrought bowl with additional toppings and kale, labeled as poké or poki on the menu at a bougie fast-casual outlet such as you see on the Mainland. Although you’ll discover all types of variations on the sauces and components, starting from cooked seafood like shrimp and clams to even non-seafood components, akin to beets and beef, there are actually simply three varieties of poke, often made with ‘ahi, that locals love most. The primary is shoyu, the aforementioned selection with soy sauce and sesame oil. You’ll additionally see limu or Hawaiian, made with limu (seaweed) and ‘inamona (roasted and crushed kukui, or candlenut). And eventually there’s spicy, a creamy mayo-based variation.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

2022 School Tools event raises more than $5,400

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As many Hawaii schools transition back to in person learning, many families can't afford to send their kids to school with the necessities – like folders and pencils. “A lot of people are out of jobs or can’t afford the basic school tools and as we...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final aloha to beloved 19-year-old monk seal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NOAA announced Wednesday a 19-year-old monk seal RE74 has died. The monk seal — better known as ‘Benny’ — was found on Mokuleia beach last week, officials said. Benny was born on Kauai in 2002. He survived two life saving surgeries to...
HONOLULU, HI

