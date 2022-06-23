ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Back to top of depth chart

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brate is currently the No. 1 tight end on the Buccaneers depth chart in the immediate wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, Joey Knight of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Activated, starting Sunday

The Rays activated Franco (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Rays' series finale with the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco was on the shelf for just under a month with a left quad strain, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Extends on-base streak Saturday

Upton, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Angels on Saturday, has now reached safely in six straight games. The veteran has just one extra-base hit, a double, over his first 31 plate appearances in a Mariners uniform, but his ability to get on base consistently of late is encouraging. Upton can still play the corner outfield spots and has made an appearance apiece in right and left field thus far, but the DH role that has served as his primary path to playing time so far could become mostly unavailable as part of the domino effect of Kyle Lewis' eventual return from a concussion.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A

Littell was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Littell pitched Thursday against Atlanta and allowed one run over three innings, and he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 29 major-league innings this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Rehab assignment paused

Dickerson (calf) had his rehab assignment paused Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday, but he's still dealing with a calf injury and is being examined further by the team's medical staff. Although he took batting practice Friday, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to head back to Triple-A Memphis to resume his rehab stint.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Sets up lone tally Sunday

Palat notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6. Palat set up Steven Stamkos for the Lightning's lone tally in Game 6. The 31-year-old Palat had three goals and two helpers in the Stanley Cup Finals, and he finished the postseason with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 23 contests overall. He added 49 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-10 rating. Now 10 years into his NHL career, Palat is facing unrestricted free agency for the first time this summer. There's a strong chance he earns a raise on the $5.3 million cap hit he earned over the last five years, and that would likely price him out of the Lightning's plans since they are expected to once again be up against the salary cap.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in Arizona debut

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.1 innings versus the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Keuchel showed some promise with the season-high total in strikeouts, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 98 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs in his first outing with the Diamondbacks. For the season, he has a 2-5 record, a 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 36.1 innings, which includes his first eight starts this year with the White Sox. If Keuchel remains in the majors, he's projected for a tough road start in Colorado next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Avoids fracture, status uncertain

Acuna, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, isn't dealing with a fracture but can't put much pressure on his left foot, and he hopes to be cleared to play within the next couple days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old isn't sporting...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Cubs but isn't believed to be dealing with a significant issue. Hoy Park is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday, while Hayes should be considered day-to-day for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not in Friday's lineup

Velazquez will sit Friday against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Velazquez remains the Angels' primary shortstop despite the fact that he's hitting just .176/.223/.271 on the year. Tyler Wade will get the start on this occasion.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Close to facing hitters

Lucchesi (elbow) said Friday that he'll advance to facing hitters soon, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lucchesi has spent the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last year. He's with the Mets in Miami this weekend and is scheduled to throw his 10th bullpen session Saturday. The southpaw has been pleased with his progress in his recovery so far and is hopeful that he'll be able to return from the injured list in early or mid-August.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Contract selected, starting Sunday

Gonzalez had his contract selected by the Marlins and is starting at third base Sunday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Gonzalez was up in the majors for a few weeks in May and appeared in 12 games, but he struggled at the plate with a .194/.286/.194 slash line. He'll rejoin Miami's 26- and 40-man rosters Sunday, as Willians Astudillo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Sitting second straight game

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays. The Brewers haven't announced any sort of injury, but Renfroe finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest Friday. The 30-year-old has a .900 OPS with three home runs and seven RBI over his past 10 games, so his absence from the lineup certainly isn't performance related. Tyrone Taylor will again move to right field while Jonathan Davis starts in center.
MILWAUKEE, WI

