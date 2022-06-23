ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hunter Schafer to Star in 'The Hunger Games' Prequel

By The Hollywood Reporter
Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria‘s Hunter Schafer is joining the cast of The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will portray Tigris Snow, “Coriolanus’ (Tom Blyth) cousin and confidant, who advises him in everything — from his role as mentor to...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis, and Josh Hutcherson Join 'Littlemouth' Sci-Thriller

Today, Deadline revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature, Littlemouth, has set its main cast - and they’re not messing around. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Sobol also penned the sci-fi thriller which will tell the story of a genius computer scientist (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a world-altering project. The catch? If the team can’t pull it off, the stakes may be gravely dangerous. Productivity Media and Darius films are backing the project with Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) serving as a producer alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zoe Kravitz to Star in and Produce Super-Powered Heist Film The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets

Zoe Kravitz is no stranger to the superhero space with projects like X-Men: First Class and The Batman — and it looks like she will be adding another film to that list. On Tuesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Warner Bros. has picked up The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, a film adaptation of the short story of the same name from Leyna Krow. The project will star Kravitz, who will also produce alongside Matt Jackson (The Trial of the Chicago 7, All the Old Knives) and Jackson Pictures' Joanne Lee.
MOVIES
Deadline

Nicole Kidman To Star & Produce Thriller Feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ At Amazon Studios; Mimi Cave Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is reteaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave directed thriller Holland, Michigan.  The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films. Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions is also producing. Kate Churchill will executive produce. Kidman starred in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nom, a Golden Globe Best Actress- Drama win, and...
HOLLAND, MI
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Schafer
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Django/Zorro: Antonio Banderas Reveals Conversation Quentin Tarantino Had With Him About Crossover

Antonio Banderas is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for an array of films including Desperado, Interview with the Vampire, Puss in Boots, Pain and Glory, and much more. Currently, the actor is promoting his newest film, Official Competition, which is playing in select theatres and has a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the new film, Banderas recently had a chat with USA Today and discussed one of his most iconic roles, Zorro in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro. Turns out, Quentin Tarantino once approached him about doing a Zorro crossover with Django, the titular character played by Jamie Foxx in Taratino's 2012 film, Django Unchained. Apparently, there were some talks of a comic as well as a movie, but nothing came to fruition.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger Games#Prequel#Film Star#Tigris Snow#Lionsgate
NME

Ezra Miller to be reportedly dropped from DC films after ‘The Flash’

Ezra Miller will be dropped from future DC films following The Flash, according to reports. The actor, who has been arrested multiple times and subject to restraining orders in recent months, will play Barry Allen aka The Flash in the forthcoming DC movie – which wrapped production in October 2021 for a June 2023 release.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spy Kids’: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla And Connor Esterson Starring In Reboot For Netflix, Skydance And Spyglass

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It looks like Spy Kids creator Robert Rodriguez has found his new spy family for his family adventure franchise. Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson are set to star in the upcoming film from Netflix, Skydance and Spyglass. Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the next film, which will introduce the world to a new family of spies. Racer Max will co-write the pic. The film marks Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix following the success of the 2020 family action film We Can Be Heroes. This latest Spy Kids chapter...
NFL
Collider

10 Best Book-Adapted Miniseries of the 2020s — So Far

Many people enjoy reading but don't have enough time to read all the books published each year. That's when movie adaptations come into play, saving readers time and allowing them to readily immerse themselves in the setting, albeit not all adaptations are perfect. A book can be converted into a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Uses These Trademarks in Almost Every Movie

Tom Crusie has built a career of movie stardom that few could ever match. He got his start in the 80s with hit comedies such as Risky Business and All the Right Moves. It didn’t take long for Cruise to break out from the comedy bubble. Soon enough, he was starring in more dramatic fair. But he hit the big time when Top Gun came out in 1986. Ever since, Crusie has been flying high as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Now Tom Cruise’s First $1 Billion Box Office Hit

Tom Cruise has earned his biggest box office achievement in his four-decade career thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick” — a $1 billion grossing film. While Paramount and Skydance have not officially declared it, industry estimates are expecting “Top Gun: Maverick” to cross $1 billion worldwide on Sunday after it grossed $30.5 million domestic and $44.5 million in overseas markets. That brings its estimated total to $521 million domestic and $484 million international, putting it just past $1 billion globally depending on final Sunday numbers.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dennis Quaid, Isabelle Fuhrman, David Thewlis, Josh Hutcherson & Kiera Allen To Star In Sci-Fi Mystery ‘Littlemouth’ From Director Jonathan Sobol

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise) and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor) will star in the sci-fi mystery Littlemouth, which has entered production in the Cayman Islands. Jonathan Sobol (The Padre) wrote the script and is directing for Productivity Media and and Darius Films. The film set in the present day follows a brilliant computer scientist (Fuhrman) who is recruited by a charismatic tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a secret project that might just change humanity’s place in the universe forever, though it comes...
MOVIES
Hypebae

Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 BET Awards

Stars arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2022 BET Awards, with Taraji P. Henson kicking off the night as the show’s host. Janelle Monae presented the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award to Jazmine Sullivan, followed by The Weeknd for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Meanwhile, Tems took home two trophies for Best Collaboration and Best International Act as Latto was awarded Best New Artist. Zendaya was crowned Best Actress for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ScreenCrush

Everything New on HBO Max in July

It’s a good month for animation fans on HBO Max in July. The streaming service is adding The Bob’s Burgers Movie, fresh from theaters, as well as the premiere of the third season of the beloved series Tuca & Bertie starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. But if...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy