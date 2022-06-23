Hunter Schafer to Star in 'The Hunger Games' Prequel

Antonio Banderas is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for an array of films including Desperado, Interview with the Vampire, Puss in Boots, Pain and Glory, and much more. Currently, the actor is promoting his newest film, Official Competition, which is playing in select theatres and has a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the new film, Banderas recently had a chat with USA Today and discussed one of his most iconic roles, Zorro in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro. Turns out, Quentin Tarantino once approached him about doing a Zorro crossover with Django, the titular character played by Jamie Foxx in Taratino's 2012 film, Django Unchained. Apparently, there were some talks of a comic as well as a movie, but nothing came to fruition.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO