Chicago, IL

Ogwumike leads Los Angeles against Chicago after 21-point showing

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Chicago Sky (11-5, 8-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-9, 3-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Chicago Sky after Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 84-82 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Sparks are 3-2 on their home court. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference averaging 40.8 points in the paint. Ogwumike leads the Sparks scoring 10.8.

The Sky have gone 6-3 away from home. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference scoring 85.4 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 18 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kahleah Copper averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sky, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Emma Meesseman is averaging 14.2 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 84.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

