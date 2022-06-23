ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Chukars losing streak continues with loss to PaddleHeads

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chukars losing streak hit four straight on Wednesday night as the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated Idaho Falls 10-6....

www.postregister.com

Related
Post Register

Bandits win two in second day of Medford Tourney

The Idaho Falls Bandits won two games Saturday beating the Chico Nuts 8-2 and the Medford Mustangs 10-6. Merit Jones and RJ Woods each recorded two hits. Woods recorded two doubles and Jones, Ryan Horvath and Chandler Robinson each recorded a double. In the second game, the Chukars book-ended the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Chukars bounce back with win over Glaciers

The Chukars beat the Glacier Range Riders 6-3 in the opening game of the two team's series Saturday. Jose Reyes hit a home run to score two runs and Hunter Hisky singled scoring two runs giving the Chukars a lede in the second inning. Then the Idaho Falls defense did the rest.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Women’s Golf Association

Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 90, low putts Kristy Wachs 36. First flight: Low gross Joan Ozmun and Ginger Reid 92, low net Carol Ball 72, low putts Katie Searle and Merlyn Belloff 35. Second flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 91, low putts Sandy Wierman 31. Sandcreek 6-15-2022. Championship...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Did I Win?: Rainsdon family shares writing success

In the 2022 Idaho PBS Kids Writers Contest, sponsored by Idaho Public Television and IDeal, seven out of the 10 eastern Idaho winners came from local areas. These winners included Whitlee May Filmore of Blackfoot; Hudson Tracy of Victor; Ella Warmann of Idaho Falls; Oakley Nebeker of Blackfoot; Lucy Rogers of Blackfoot; Brooklyn Tracy of Victor; and Charlotte Rainsdon of Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
City
Montana Sports
State
Local
Montana Sports
State
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Missoula, MT
Post Register

Hughes, Wanda

Wanda Faun Dailey Hughes, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 23, 2022, at her home. Wanda was born October 12, 1941, in Reed, Colorado, to Arnold Dailey and Virgie Sink Dailey. She grew up in the western slope of Colorado. Delta, Cedaredge was her favorite. She attended school in Delta, Colorado, and graduated from Cedaredge High School. On June 17, 1971, she married Fred Hughes in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wanda and Fred made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Wanda worked at Fred Meyers until her retirement in 2002. She was a member of a Corvettes club of Southeast Idaho for many years and collected Coke memorabilia for years. Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Fred Hughes of Idaho Falls; sons, Kenneth Stockemer and Justin Daniel Hughes, both of Idaho Falls; brothers, Alan Dailey of Washington and Glen Dailey of Stockton Springs, Maine; grandchildren, Xeian Daniel Hughes, Kayla Faun Hughes, and Steven Kage Stockemer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Virgie Dailey; brothers, Jake, Herb, Junior, Jim, and Burl Dailey. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wanda 10/12/1941 - 6/23/2022Faun Hughes.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Teeter, Ward

Ward J. Teeter, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 20, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Ward was born March 27, 1929, in Cascade, Idaho, to Ward J. Teeter Sr. and Katherine Louise Isley Teeter. He grew up and attended schools in Boise, Idaho, graduating from Franklin High School. He then joined the United States Air Force and served as a Sergeant. He was an Engineering General Draftsman. On April 12, 1952, he married the love of his life, Barbara May Pottinger, in Boise, Idaho, and they were married for 69 years. Ward and Barbara made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Ward worked as a carpenter for C. Reinhart & Sons. He then worked for the Idaho State Police as a Police Officer and retired as a Corporal after nearly 32 years. Ward was tough enough to tackle the frequent, difficult challenges encountered in both his tour in the U.S. Air Force and the Idaho State Police. However, he was also compassionate and unfailingly protective, especially of those more vulnerable and weak, especially women, children, and animals. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved home remodeling, woodworking, and making furniture. Ward is survived by his son, Rodney (Suzanne) Teeter of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Susan (Keith) Green of Aloha, OR; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara May Teeter; father, Ward Teeter Sr.; mother, Katherine Teeter; brothers, Albert and Donald Teeter; and sister, Sharon Mortenson. Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard, assisted by the Idaho State Honor Guard. The family will visit with friends from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ward 3/27/1929 - 6/20/2022J. Teeter.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Belnap, Helen

Helen Shirley Belnap, age 93, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the Idaho Falls Fairwinds Sandcreek Assisted Living Center on June 24, 2022. She was the first of eight children born to Mary Garner and Leo Shirley in Salem, Idaho on June 2, 1929. Helen loved to laugh and have a good time with her family and friends whom she loved unconditionally. She graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho and was a cheerleader there. Shortly after graduation she married Grant H Belnap in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 9, 1947. They raised their three sons in Salem and Idaho Falls and later farmed in Roberts, Idaho. She worked at the Idaho Cold Storage, alongside her husband, for many years and operated the family's ice vending business in Island Park during summers. She had a talent for working with special needs children and was employed by the Development Workshop as an aide. She also loved writing for the Jefferson Star Newspaper for several years. Throughout her entire life she enjoyed developing her creative writing and musical talents. She especially enjoyed conducting the choir in the Roberts ward. She was a good fisherman and enjoyed outings to Henry's Lake in Island Park. For many years Helen grew a large garden and raspberry patch. Helen had a strong testimony of her savior, Jesus Christ, and the power of prayer. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in various callings with adults and children and as a missionary with her husband in Alabama. Helen is survived by her sons G. Tyrone Belnap (Sandra) of Rigby, Idaho; Bryant Belnap (Glenda) of Idaho Falls, and Alan F. Belnap of Roberts, 13 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Mack Shirley, Bruce Shirley, Wade Shirley, Leo Shirley and Lynne Shirley, and her sister, LeeAnn Bryson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant H Belnap, her sister, Gwen Palmer and her parents. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 30th at the Roberts, Idaho ward building located at 663 N 2858 E Roberts, Idaho at 12:00 noon. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 am. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Helen 6/2/1929 - 6/24/2022Belnap.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Missoula Paddleheads#Pioneer League#The Pioneer League North#Melaleuca Field
Post Register

Guardipee, Elsie

Elsie Ruth Guardipee, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 22, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Elsie was born August 11, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to James Guardipee and Isabell Nomee Guardipee. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho and Montana. Elsie made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed walking along the river, fishing, camping and traveling. She loved animals and birds. Elsie is survived by her children, Laura (Samuel) Corando of Drummond, MT, Sheila (Adrian) Carranza of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Melody (Mario) Villanueva of Idaho Falls, ID, Robert Charboneau, Jason Charboneau, Shawn Charboneau, Preston Charboneau, William Charboneau; sister, Ardelia Silveria of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dennis Guardipee of Eugene, OR; 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and Bertha Ortega, Clara Ford, Emma Malatare, Elmer "Dusty" Guardipee, Clifford Charboneau, George Guardipee, Robert Padilla Charboneau, Pedro Lopez, and her grandson Jesus Charboneau. No public services are planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elsie 8/11/1944 - 6/22/2022Guardipee.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Allen, Alice

Alice Jardine Cooper Allen, 100, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Alice was born November 17, 1921, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Leo Jardine and Laura Ann DaBell Jardine. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. In 1946, she married Kenneth R. Cooper in Arco, Idaho. Alice and Kenneth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Alice worked as a cost accountant in an accounting office. Kenneth passed away in 1976. In 1981 Alice married Robert W. Allen in Idaho Falls. He passed away in 2005. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing in a bowling league. She loved to travel. She had the kindest heart and was always willing to serve others. Family was her number one priority, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her greatest joy. Alice is survived by her loving daughter, Julia Cooper of Idaho Falls, ID; three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth R. Cooper; second husband, Robert W. Allen, parents, siblings, Roy Jardine, Gladys Grimm, Jessie Davis, Worth Jardine, Hattie Davis, Glenn Jardine, Billie Lundberg, Fred Jardine, and Jay Jardine. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alice 11/17/1921 - 6/23/2022Cooper Allen.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Morgan, Judy

Judy May Morgan, 73, of Rigby, passed away June 16, 2022, at Virginia Hospital Center. Judy was born May 31, 1949 in Nampa, Idaho to John Edward Jorgensen and Helen Jeannette Barrett Jorgensen. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School. On August 24, 1966, she married Robert Vern Morgan in Rexburg, Idaho. Judy and Robert made their home in Rigby, Idaho, while Judy worked for 27 1/2 years as a Paraprofessional for Cooper Norman. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, riding the 4-wheeler on the desert in Arizona, playing games and spending time with her friends and family. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Morgan of Rigby, ID; daughters, Melissa (Billy) Morgan-Hayes of Rigby, ID, Tina (Scott) Pierce of Falls Church, VA, and Amanda (Michael Wetmore) Morgan of Brooklyn, NY; step-daughter, Karin (Arnold) Warner of Herriman, UT; brothers, John (Suzy) Jorgensen and Jerry (Sherri) Jorgensen, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Jorgensen; sisters, Joy Fuger and Jenny Mayo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services; both visitations will be held at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Judy 5/31/1949 - 6/16/2022Morgan.
RIGBY, ID
Baseball
Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

Hudson, Phyllis

Phyllis Joan Ryder Hudson, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. Phyllis was born May 21, 1939, in Quantico, Virginia, to Roger Francis Ryder and Rose Josephine Young. She grew up in El Cajon, California. Phyllis was incredibly proud of her Marine heritage and would talk about her dad's service and how it shaped her early family's life. In her youth, she was a competitive roller skater. Skating was a highlight of her life and she continued to share her happy experiences with her family any chance she got. It was at the rink where she met a young Navy Sailor, named Lee Hudson who she later married on June 8th, 1956. They made their first family home in Santee, California. There, they welcomed their four daughters, Lori, Kristi, Dani and Kelli. Phyllis and her family made their way to Ammon, Idaho in 1967. Their family was soon blessed by the addition of a baby brother named Tim. They moved into their forever home in Idaho Falls in 1972 and spent the remainder of their years there. Phyllis loved serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served as a Primary President, Relief Society President and a Choir Director. Along with her love for music, she took every opportunity to sing. This love was instilled in her kids and grandkids. Those who knew her would attest to her ability to lift and love through listening to others and connecting with them. Phyllis enjoyed teaching skating, and later worked in a medical office for 20 years. Her favorite things were traveling in her trailer, quilting, music, spending time with her grandkids, and her impressive collection of shoes. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Lori (Don) Duncan of Ammon, ID, Kristi (Randy) Richardson of Idaho Falls, ID, Dani (Ryan) Kohler of Ammon, ID, Son, Tim Hudson of Salt Lake City, UT, 18 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Lee Hudson, and daughter, Kelli Hudson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27th, 2022, at 1860 Kearney St, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Sunday, June 26th from 6-8 at Coltrin Mortuary at 2100 1st St, Idaho Falls. A viewing will also be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 at the Kearney St building. The burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Phyllis 5/21/1939 - 6/22/2022Ryder Hudson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

County library district leases space for Ammon and west Idaho Falls branches

The Bonneville County Library District has finalized leases for two upcoming library branches in Ammon and west Idaho Falls. The library district announced the branch locations on its Facebook page on Thursday. The Ammon branch will be in a 7,000-square-foot space in the Teton Spectrum building on 3015 South 25th East. The space was formerly occupied by Lane Bryant and is adjacent to Bed Bath and Beyond and Deseret Book.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lewis, Bart

Bart T. Lewis, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 11, 2022, in Sacramento, California. Bart was born June 14, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Aaron Valentine Lewis, Sr. and Elvina Belle Patterson Lewis. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He was raised in Cornerstone Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, watching football, but mostly spending time with his family. Bart is survived by his sons, Isaac Franklin Lewis of Virginia Beach, VA and Martin John Lewis of Buhl, ID; daughter, Heidi M. Lewis of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters, Illa Lewis Mitchell of Idaho Falls, Margaret Anne Kelly of Idaho Falls, Mary Lewis of Las Vegas, NV, Donna Marie Lewis of Sunset, UT, and Amelia Thornton-Lewis of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Gabrielle Maria-Valentine of Virginia Beach, VA, Rondell "Ro" Travon of Virginia Beach, VA, Cydney Christina "C.C." of Virginia Beach, VA, and Addison Vivienne of Buhl, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Valentine Lewis, Sr. and Elvina Belle Lewis; and brothers, Aaron Valentine Lewis, Jr., Dewey Dwaine Lewis, Frederick Dean Lewis, and John Mark Lewis. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bart 6/14/1959 - 6/11/2022Lewis.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Nez Perce take over fish production at Dworshak

AHSAHKA — In a ceremony attended by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, top civilian leaders of the Army Corps of Engineers and other state, federal and tribal dignitaries, the Nez Perce Tribe officially took over fish production responsibilities at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery on Thursday. The hatchery, constructed in 1969,...
AHSAHKA, ID
Post Register

War Bonnet Round Up looks for national anthem singers

Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up, is looking for people to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" each night of the four-day rodeo. The rodeo will be held at Sandy Downs Arena Aug. 3-6. On the night someone is performing the national anthem, they are permitted three guests to join them in a VIP experience at the arena.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Arts & music briefly

The East Idaho Renaissance Faire will begin 11 a.m. today at Krupp Scout Hollow, 688 N. 4200 E. in Rigby. The faire will also take place from Saturday, July 1 and 2, July 8 and 9, and July 15 and 16. The faire runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

'Biblioburro' gives free books to local children

Biblioburro, a local initiative to bring free books to children in Idaho Falls, began as a post-COVID response to bridge the learning gaps that had begun during quarantine. "We were worried about the learning loss that was happening and were desperate to find a way to help the children in the area," said Gail Rochelle, director of federal programs for Idaho Falls School District 91 and creator of Idaho Falls' own Biblioburro.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

