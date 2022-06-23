Chukars losing streak continues with loss to PaddleHeads

Phyllis Joan Ryder Hudson, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. Phyllis was born May 21, 1939, in Quantico, Virginia, to Roger Francis Ryder and Rose Josephine Young. She grew up in El Cajon, California. Phyllis was incredibly proud of her Marine heritage and would talk about her dad's service and how it shaped her early family's life. In her youth, she was a competitive roller skater. Skating was a highlight of her life and she continued to share her happy experiences with her family any chance she got. It was at the rink where she met a young Navy Sailor, named Lee Hudson who she later married on June 8th, 1956. They made their first family home in Santee, California. There, they welcomed their four daughters, Lori, Kristi, Dani and Kelli. Phyllis and her family made their way to Ammon, Idaho in 1967. Their family was soon blessed by the addition of a baby brother named Tim. They moved into their forever home in Idaho Falls in 1972 and spent the remainder of their years there. Phyllis loved serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served as a Primary President, Relief Society President and a Choir Director. Along with her love for music, she took every opportunity to sing. This love was instilled in her kids and grandkids. Those who knew her would attest to her ability to lift and love through listening to others and connecting with them. Phyllis enjoyed teaching skating, and later worked in a medical office for 20 years. Her favorite things were traveling in her trailer, quilting, music, spending time with her grandkids, and her impressive collection of shoes. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Lori (Don) Duncan of Ammon, ID, Kristi (Randy) Richardson of Idaho Falls, ID, Dani (Ryan) Kohler of Ammon, ID, Son, Tim Hudson of Salt Lake City, UT, 18 grandchildren, and 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Lee Hudson, and daughter, Kelli Hudson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27th, 2022, at 1860 Kearney St, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Sunday, June 26th from 6-8 at Coltrin Mortuary at 2100 1st St, Idaho Falls. A viewing will also be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 at the Kearney St building. The burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Phyllis 5/21/1939 - 6/22/2022Ryder Hudson.

