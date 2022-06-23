ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Point, OR

Candlelight vigil for 7-year-old boy

By Makenna Marks
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash on US97 claims the life of two people

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kptv.com

Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police. The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.
GRANTS PASS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagle Point, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Eagle Point, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Mount Shasta Herald

Search continues Friday for missing McCloud man; surveillance video examined

Authorities looking for a missing McCloud man received more help Thursday as surveillance video supplied more clues in the search. Terry Knight, 66, went missing Wednesday, June 22, and the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team has been looking for him since Wednesday evening. On Thursday, a deputy...
MCCLOUD, CA
KTVL

Several agencies respond to motorcycle crash, fire along 199

Josephine County, Ore. — At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District. The fire was quickly mitigated and the driver as assessed by American Medical Response before leaving the scene. Illinois Valley Fire District,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Boy#Candlelight Vigil#Violent Crime#Jcso
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS RESCUE MAN FROM WELL

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE resources respond to three fires in Siskiyou County

CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said late Saturday night they are responding to calls of multiple fires burning on Rainbow Ridge. CAL FIRE is responding to the fire, the Ridge Incident, along with Shasta Trinity National Forest and multiple local government fire departments. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
Klamath Falls News

Kruise draws thousands to downtown

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The sun and cars were shining bright Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls for the annual Kruise of Klamath. Thousands in attendance came to see nearly 400 unique and classic cars on display. The temps were hot, the cars were cool as the scent of vendor food...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley

Local non-profit begins renovations for local Grants Pass homeowner. Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley began their ‘Dreams of Home’ initiative to renovate the homes of people in need. The non-profit’s mission is to provide essential home repairs and accessibility alterations.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Rogue

Rogue is a very handsome and friendly boy. He is about 1-2 years old and weighs about 75 pounds. Rogue is a Lab/Husky mix, so you know he's got some personality! He's still a bit puppy-ish and loves to play, but since he doesn't like to share his toys with other dogs, he'll probably do best as the only dog in the home. Rogue can be a little bit territorial over the things he loves - like sticks and balls - and had to come back to the shelter after he just couldn't quite figure out how to share. Another quirky thing about his play style is that he is very vocal. If you have a Husky - you know what we're talking about. Sometimes it seems like he's growling, but he really just has lots to say while he's playing. This vocalizing is actually a common trait in dogs' play style, but it's easily misunderstood. It's all about his excitement and happiness in playing! Because of this, Rogue doesn't do well with kids in the household, and cats don't seem to love it either. The bottom line is that this guy is totally a people-dog and just needs the right person to spend his life with. If you have an active lifestyle and want a smart, loyal dog to be your best buddy, come meet Rogue! He's very eager to show you how smart and playful he is. Plus, he'll be easy to train to do other fun things, since he's very treat motivated and eager to please. His adoption fee is $150, plus $25 for an annual dog license if you live in Jackson County. For more information, or to schedule a time to meet Rogue, please call the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 541-774-6654 and press 0 to be transferred to a staff person.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy