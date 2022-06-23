Improv Mic @ NoHo Fourth Wall (near LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). You must wear a mask to go in and use the bathroom.
THE FUTURE OF COMEDY lands on The Promenade! Josh Burstein (@JBurstOFA) and Esteban Gast (@RealEstebanGast) host a diverse night of standup and revelry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines. Face coverings are OPTIONAL and must be worn...
Chatterbox Comedy Night, the legendary Covina comedy show is BACK every Sunday at 9pm at the Chatterbox. Come watch the best up and coming (and sometimes famous) comedians from around the country perform at a bar across the street from a Sizzler (the Sizzler actually didn’t make it through the pandemic)
