Los Angeles County, CA

Improv Mic @ NoHo Fourth Wall (near LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 5 days ago

Improv Mic-Take Suggestion From Bucket & Hone On Riffing...

thecomedybureau.com

thecomedybureau.com

Laugh Riot Grrrrl Tao Comedy Patio (in LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). You must wear a mask to go in and use the bathroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

The Future of Comedy (near LA)

THE FUTURE OF COMEDY lands on The Promenade! Josh Burstein (@JBurstOFA) and Esteban Gast (@RealEstebanGast) host a diverse night of standup and revelry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines. Face coverings are OPTIONAL and must be worn...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Chatterbox Comedy Night (near LA)

Chatterbox Comedy Night, the legendary Covina comedy show is BACK every Sunday at 9pm at the Chatterbox. Come watch the best up and coming (and sometimes famous) comedians from around the country perform at a bar across the street from a Sizzler (the Sizzler actually didn’t make it through the pandemic)
COVINA, CA
thecomedybureau.com

JOEDOME (in LA)

Joe Mitchell hosts one of the wildest, more unpredictable variety show, head-to-head competitions that you’ve ever seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA

