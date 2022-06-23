More storms possible Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after a food truck burst into flames in Fresno. Around 2:24 p.m. the Fresno Fire Department received calls about an explosion and fire in the area of First Street and Shaw Avenue. When crews arrived they said that the Planet Vegan...
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With the increasing number of wildfires across the state, the smoke has been a real challenge for grape growers who send their crops to area wineries. Researcher at Fresno State’s Jordan School of Agriculture, Debra Wong, says when grapes are exposed to wildfire smoke they...
In April, the Great Food Search took a look at restaurants in Fresno’s Tower District while I rehearsed for a production of I Remember Mama at the Good Company Players’ 2nd Space Theatre. The run of the play has ended, but those weeks of performances gave me time to continue my quest of eating my way through the Tower District.
The Independence Day holiday weekend has a lot of options for those seeking fireworks and celebrations in Kings County and surrounding areas. While Hanford does not have a fireworks show planned this year, the cities of Selma and Kingsburg are hosting fireworks at their respective high schools. Selma's celebration begins...
FRESNO, Calif. — Meet sweet Ava, an 8-year-old American pit bull. She has been in and out of the shelters and has been abandoned a total of three times now. Two out of those three times, Ava was left in other states but is on her way back to Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man died after a collision in Fresno. On Thursday around 11:10 a.m. CHP responded to a call about a collision at the intersection of Clarkson and Bethel avenues. Investigators say that 50-year-old Manuel Molina was driving a car south on Bethal, and failed...
SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — Update: The Sanger Police Department reported Sunday evening that Casey Lee has been found safe. The Sanger Police Department is turning to the community for help Sunday in finding an at-risk man recently reported missing. According to Sanger Police, Casey Lee was last seen on...
The city of Fresno’s contract with the Central California SPCA to run its animal shelter expires next week, raising concerns about what will happen to the animals at the shelter. Caren Braider put out a plea on Facebook asking for people to step forward and adopt animals before the...
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A gang member is now behind bars after Fresno Police say a traffic stop led to a gun and drugs in Southwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, an officer pulled someone over on Friday near Fresno Street and Highway 99 for an equipment violation. Following...
Update: Dante Goodwin, the Fresno man who recently suffered a spinal injury while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, is now recovering in the United States. According to those close to him, Dante safely traveled to Miami Memorial hospital late Wednesday night in Florida. There were no complications reported during his...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV according to the Fresno Police Department. On Thursday right before 9:00 p.m. police say they responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Shaw and Hayes. When police responded to the scene they say they found an adult male possibly in […]
