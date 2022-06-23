ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

3 simple tips to speed up your Wi-Fi

By Anthony Spadafora
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Did you upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi routers , yet you still have a poor internet connection? It may be that some common household appliances are to blame. Fortunately, there's a few easy fixes to get you streaming Netflix in no time.

According to new research from Zen Internet, almost all UK adults (99%) are unaware that proximity to large appliances and router placement could be interfering with their Wi-Fi coverage and internet speeds.

Of those surveyed by the UK-based internet service provider (ISP), 76 percent of respondents didn’t know that their neighbors' Wi-Fi router could be slowing down their own connection. This is because routers in close proximity — say in an apartment block — can block their Wi-Fi signal due to the fact that many are operating on the same channel or their frequency bands are clashing.

Likewise, 90 percent of those surveyed didn’t know that their refrigerator, microwave and other large appliances could also be negatively affecting their Wi-Fi connection due to interfering radio signals if they are positioned too close to their Wi-Fi router.

Dispelling common Wi-Fi myths

In a press release announcing its findings, Zen Internet also broke down some common Wi-Fi myths that a surprising number of adults still believe.

For instance, almost a quarter (23%) of respondents think that their PC, laptops and other connected devices must be placed next to their Wi-Fi router to get the best connection. Even worse, almost one in seven (14%) UK adults believe that turning their router off at night can boost its effectiveness the next day.

Despite broadband internet generally being faster than most mobile connections, 29 percent of those surveyed believe using a smartphone as a mobile hotspot provides a better connection than their Wi-Fi.

Router placement is another common myth dispelled by Zen Internet as over half (54%) of respondents weren’t aware that elevating your Wi-Fi router can provide a better connection. Even if you can’t have your router as high as you’d like, putting it up even a little higher will help its Wi-Fi signals spread out further.

Finally, four out of ten (40%) UK adults surveyed are not confident they know what Ethernet is. If possible, connecting your devices over Ethernet as opposed to Wi-Fi will always give you a faster connection with higher speeds and lower latency.

3 tips to improve your home internet connection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuKJ6_0gJNrgXc00

(Image credit: TR)

Before you go and replace your existing Wi-Fi router or ask your ISP for a broadband upgrade, there are a number of steps you can take to improve your home’s Wi-Fi connection.

Router location

As we mentioned earlier, you should reconsider the placement of your router. Raising it up higher by placing it on top of a bookshelf or even on a floating wall shelf, will allow the signal to travel further. At the same time, you want to ensure that your router isn’t near any large appliances like your refrigerator or microwave as well as your TV, game consoles or baby monitor. It also shouldn’t be hidden and should have a clear line of sight to walls, ceilings and floors to bounce around the signal.

Connect your devices to the right band

This one will take a bit more time but it may be worth taking a closer look at which devices are connected to your router’s 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. While TVs, laptops, smartphones and tablets should be connected to the 5 GHz band, smart home devices such as light bulbs and sensors should be connected to the 2.4GHz band. This way your most bandwidth hungry devices are connected to the faster band.

Find the dead spots

If you find that there are Wi-Fi dead spots around your home, you may want to consider investing in either one of the best Wi-Fi extenders or best powerline extenders so that you can have better internet coverage across your entire home. While a Wi-Fi extender will push the signal from your router farther, a powerline extender uses your home’s electric wiring to provide you with a wired ethernet connection anywhere in your house. If neither of these solutions work, then it may be time to invest in one of the best mesh routers instead.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Most People Put Their Router in the Wrong Place (and Wi-Fi Speed Suffers)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Have you ever been in the middle of an important Zoom meeting and suddenly your internet connection glitches? I can't tell you how many times I've nearly lost my mind because of this exact situation. Proper internet connectivity is essential, especially as many of us continue to work from home. But despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider and having my router professionally installed, I still find myself spending too much time watching my computer grind... and I bet you've been there too.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Switching to an antenna? Check this free website to find local HD channels

Fuel prices are up. Grocery prices are up. The economy isn’t doing so great, and it helps to trim expenses wherever you can. You can start with your TV watching habits. How much live TV do you actually watch? Are you more focused on streaming or perhaps the basic channels? If so, you can ditch cable and switch to an antenna to get local channels and more for free. Tap or click here to see the difference between an indoor and outdoor antenna.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Fi#Smartphone#Internet Provider#Zen Internet
GamesRadar

Claim $20 Prime Day credit by uploading one photo

With Prime Day deals just around the corner, Amazon is offering another shortcut to getting your wallet topped up before the main event. You can claim $20 in credit (opens in new tab) to use on purchases over $40 during the official sale simply by uploading your first image to the Amazon Photos app. However, this offer is strictly reserved for Prime members, and this must be your first upload to the service.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Netflix
knowtechie.com

How to connect a Bose soundbar to your TV

When connected to a TV, a Bose soundbar can help to improve the audio quality of your viewing experience: Music gets crisper, movies become more immersive, and dialogue becomes clearer. Comparatively, the speakers that come built into most HD televisions are terrible, which is why most people invest in a...
ELECTRONICS
The Windows Club

Diagnose wireless connectivity problems with WifiDiagnosticsView

WifiDiagnosticsView is a free and portable application that helps you diagnose wireless connectivity problems on Windows 11/10 computers. Here is how you can set things up to troubleshoot any wireless network issue on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. No matter whether you use Ethernet, a mobile hotspot, or...
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

How to connect two Bose speakers together

Bose Bluetooth speakers are great for small gatherings and solo listening, and they really come into their own when you wirelessly connect two compatible speakers together. This will help you to create a true stereo sound experience, with left and right channel separation. Also, they create a more immersive listening experience that can fill up a large room.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone has a triple camera system and an aesthetic appeal

Enjoy a full-screen 6.8” AMOLED curved display with the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone. Ideal for watching videos, playing games, browsing restaurant menus, and scrolling social media, it delivers a swift, smooth experience. Moreover, it has an under-display camera setup with a high-pixel density of 400 PPI. Not only that, but it also has a 64 MP triple camera system and dual Sony IMX 787 sensors. Running on the Snapdragon 8Gen1 Chip, it gives you all the speed and power you will ever need at the tip of your fingers. Moreover, it offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. Additionally, with a flexible zero-notch display, it also has a 9-layer heat dissipation system. You’ll appreciate its Humanity Primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery capacity, and 65W quick charge. Finally, its wide-angle camera produces high-quality, accurate images that will elevate your photography game.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy