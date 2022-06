It took two months and around $175 for Vivian Tran to get her driver's license in the summer of 2020. Tran said she scheduled her written test in May and took it at the DMV in June – only to learn she had to go somewhere else for the road test. She eventually secured a walk-in test at a private driving school in July, though she had to wait five hours to take it. Tran then traveled from Aurora to Boulder to find an available DMV to process her test, finally getting her license at the end of July.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO