El Dorado, AR

El Dorado's SAAC plans $1.9 million capital campaign

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will announce Thursday, June 30 the launch of “Reaching Higher,” the organization’s first capital campaign in more than 20 years. Capital Campaign Committee Chair Beth Burns said details of...

magnoliareporter.com

Bird Rides electric scooter rentals may be coming to Magnolia

An agreement with an electric scooter company and the appointment of a new Magnolia city attorney are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council. The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the City Hall campus. The council will consider the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Miller-Lafayette OCSE office on the move

The Texarkana Office of Child Support Enforcement (OCSE), which serves Lafayette and Miller counties, will be moving to a new location on June 27. The phone and fax numbers and email address will remain the same. The new office is at 1005 Arkansas Boulevard. Office hours are 8 a.m. to...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Local business owner looks to expand small Monroe businesses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Gennis Gem’s Summer Market is a popup shop for local business owners. Samantha Lewis is the event coordinator and says she is aiming to shine a light on Monroe’s businesses. Samantha Lewis, “Me being in a bunch of pop ups for about two years now, and I wanted to take the […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Upcoming events happening in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of El Dorado is gearing up for numerous events that are set to kick off in the following weeks and months. Just to name a few upcoming events, locals can look forward to Main Street El Dorado’s Grill Wars and Showdown at Sunset happening July first and second. MusicFest features popular artist, Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estess and The Artimus Pyle Band. The two-day festival starts October 7 and runs until October 8.
EL DORADO, AR
El Dorado, AR
Arkansas Society
Arkansas Government
El Dorado, AR
El Dorado, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County lottery sales down from previous month

Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $412,423 in May, according to a report released June 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from $459,959.50 sales in April, according to ASL statistics. According to the report, winnings...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

UAM names new dean of Arts and Humanities

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has announced the appointment of Dr. Steven Harper as dean of the UAM School of Arts and Humanities. Dr. Harper comes to UAM from Georgia Southern University, where he has served as a professor of music and the chair of the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music since 2014.
MONTICELLO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases rise in Columbia County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by six on Thursday to a total of 38, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Here are Thursday’s COVID-19 figures from Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,529. Total Active Cases:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Laura Allen
Beth Burns
magnoliareporter.com

Tyrene Lewis gets eight-year term for shooting

Tyrene Lewis was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections in 13th Judicial District Court. He was charged with the August 31, 2021 shooting another young man in the shoulder. Lewis said he thought his victim was someone else he wanted to retaliate against after another shooting.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Truck hits, kills pedestrian on U.S. 79 in Magnolia

A Springhill, LA man died about 11:47 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a truck as he walked on U.S. 79 on the north side of Magnolia. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travellus Kendrell Young, 30, was in the southbound lane of the highway when he was hit by a southbound 2015 model Ford F-450.
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills to increase during summertime

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks. Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Gurdon man dies, three from El Dorado hurt in U.S. 167 collision

A Gurdon man was killed and three El Dorado residents were injured about 4:35 a.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 167 north of Moro Creek in Cleveland County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Madison Jackson Cary, 20, was driving a 2018 model GMC truck that crossed the center line and struck a 2018 model Hyundai head-on.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Howard Witcher

Howard Witcher, 57, of Waldo passed Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
WALDO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Heat advisory remains in effect through Sunday night

Columbia County and neighboring counties and parishes remain under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The advisory had earlier been set for Saturday, but has been extended into Sunday evening. The combination of high humidity and air temperatures around the century mark, will result in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Deputies locate runaway juvenile from Union County

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Union County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found Abernathy safe on Thursday, June 23, 2022. STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department is currently trying to locate 15-year-old Hunter Lain Abernathy. The juvenile was reported to have ran away from his home in Strong, Arkansas on June 22, 2022. […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Pregnant Magnolia women, admitting recent meth use, gets six-year prison term

Miyate M. Johnson, “seriously pregnant” and charged with the crimes of forgery and possession of a firearm, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Johnson’s probation was revoked before the sentence was handed down by 13th Judicial District Judge David Talley Jr. during...
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Storms cause power outages across parts of the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Some parts of the ArkLaMiss saw power outages Sunday, June 26, 2022. Around 3:15 p.m. areas in West Monroe experienced Entergy power outages. According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, a cluster of storms traveling at 25 mph southwestward across the ArkLaMiss have produced 60 mph wind gusts that […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA

