SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

Last week, Mayor Derek France presented a proclamation to Town staff recognizing July as National Parks and Recreation Month. This summer, make sure you’re taking advantage of all the amazing parks, trails, amenities, and community events (including the upcoming Independence Fest ft. Randy Rogers Band!) that Flower Mound has to offer. To help you out, we created this calendar full of ideas on how you can celebrate National Parks and Recreation month throughout July. (Can you believe it’s July next week?!)
