SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

Travel to Grandscape in The Colony to have a grand time eating and shopping at this retail and entertainment district with several interesting places for you to discover. Dine at one of the many restaurants, such as Seven Doors Kitchens & Cocktails, Davio’s Steakhouse, or Parry’s Pizzeria. Shop at numerous retail stores or take a ride on the 200 foot tall Grandscape Observation Wheel. Please bring money for shopping and lunch (entrees vary).

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO