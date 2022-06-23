ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
flower-mound.com
 5 days ago

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flower-mound.com

June Trip: Grandscape in The Colony

Travel to Grandscape in The Colony to have a grand time eating and shopping at this retail and entertainment district with several interesting places for you to discover. Dine at one of the many restaurants, such as Seven Doors Kitchens & Cocktails, Davio’s Steakhouse, or Parry’s Pizzeria. Shop at numerous retail stores or take a ride on the 200 foot tall Grandscape Observation Wheel. Please bring money for shopping and lunch (entrees vary).
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

June Event: Dry Bar Comedy

If you are looking for a good laugh, bring a friend to the Senior Center for popcorn and a full comedy special from Dry Bar Comedy. Dry Bar Comedy is clean jokes without the use of profanity.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
flower-mound.com

Fellowship Group: Genealogy

Meet genealogy enthusiasts to swap stories and secrets of the trade. Paul Middour facilitates discussion and tips of the trade.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Town Recognizes July as National Parks and Recreation Month

Last week, Mayor Derek France presented a proclamation to Town staff recognizing July as National Parks and Recreation Month. This summer, make sure you’re taking advantage of all the amazing parks, trails, amenities, and community events (including the upcoming Independence Fest ft. Randy Rogers Band!) that Flower Mound has to offer. To help you out, we created this calendar full of ideas on how you can celebrate National Parks and Recreation month throughout July. (Can you believe it’s July next week?!)
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Pavement Repairs on Morriss Road Begin June 27

Beginning Monday, June 27, crews will start pavement repairs on both southbound lanes of Morriss Road between First and Fourth Avenues. Expect alternating single lane closures and two-way traffic shifts to the northbound lanes while the work is being performed. Traffic control and flaggers will be present. The pavement repairs are expected to be complete by Monday, Aug. 1.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy