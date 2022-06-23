ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

 5 days ago

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors...

flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

June Event: Dry Bar Comedy

If you are looking for a good laugh, bring a friend to the Senior Center for popcorn and a full comedy special from Dry Bar Comedy. Dry Bar Comedy is clean jokes without the use of profanity.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Fellowship Group: Genealogy

Meet genealogy enthusiasts to swap stories and secrets of the trade. Paul Middour facilitates discussion and tips of the trade.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Pavement Repairs on Morriss Road Begin June 27

Beginning Monday, June 27, crews will start pavement repairs on both southbound lanes of Morriss Road between First and Fourth Avenues. Expect alternating single lane closures and two-way traffic shifts to the northbound lanes while the work is being performed. Traffic control and flaggers will be present. The pavement repairs are expected to be complete by Monday, Aug. 1.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

