Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Beginning Monday, June 27, crews will start pavement repairs on both southbound lanes of Morriss Road between First and Fourth Avenues. Expect alternating single lane closures and two-way traffic shifts to the northbound lanes while the work is being performed. Traffic control and flaggers will be present. The pavement repairs are expected to be complete by Monday, Aug. 1.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO