June 23 Bless Your Heart

BYH, Winterville isn’t only about watermelon slices of life. Move out in the country if you don’t want to see development.

Maybe if Jimmy John and the Farmer’s Daughter had babies, they could fill some of the empty stores at Covington Crossroads.

Bless our hearts. If we truly want to be energy independent all we need to do to stop exporting oil to other countries.

Congrats to the city for getting nearly a million dollars of taxpayers money to improve the investment properties of wealthy families along Dickinson Avenue. BYH for not using “rural development” funds to make things safer and accessible for everyday folk in our city.

“So much depends upon a metal grocery cart without a wobbly wheel/wiped with disinfectant/sailing up and down the store’s aisles smoothly.” Bless the heart of and apologies to poet William Carlos Williams.

Religious freedom means you can practice any religion you want, or none at all. Religious freedom doesn’t mean you can use your beliefs to dictate what others can and cannot do. Your religion guides you, not all of us. It’s as simple as that.

BOH, one of the most effective things we can do to fight climate change is to plant more trees. Every city should pledge to plant as many trees as possible. Not only are they beautiful, they are cooling and support our survival. Come on Greenville, be an example!

OK West Shore homes. We get it. No money down and no interest for two years. And you can do my bathroom in one day. If I was interested I would have wrote your number down years ago.

Bless our hearts! We live in Forbes Woods Condominiums and are under the HOA management company. Despite letter after letter and request after request we cannot get anything done. The place looks absolutely horrible. What do we do? Anyone have any suggestions? Collectively we pay about $400,000 per year and feel that we deserve maintenance and upkeep.

BYH, blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of truth.

The Texas GOP has voted to leave the U.S., BTHs. I say we break up the lone star state per their state constitution and those who wish to leave are welcome to go and rejoin Mexico. After all, it was Mexico’s land to begin with.

BYH to our citizens of America. D.C. politicians are working on gun control when they should be working on price control. Our prices are out of control, and the D.C. crowd are working on things that are not the most important at this time. Gas, food and costs are the most important things at this time that need to be addressed. They need to stop wasting time and help our folks. God help America.

