Soaky Mountain Waterpark has a first-of-its-kind water coaster that opens today. Who doesn't enjoy going to a great waterpark, right? In case you didn't know, there's a beautiful and massive waterpark in Sevierville, Tennesee called Soaky Mountain Waterpark. They have so much to offer at the park that you might want to add this place to your "to-do list" when you visit the area on vacation.

3 DAYS AGO