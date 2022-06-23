ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Heidi Nemmers – Citizen of the Day

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidi Nemmers of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, June 23,...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

Mark Trobaugh

Mark Trobaugh, 67, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home in Le Mars. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will follow the service during a time of lunch and fellowship at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Roger L. Pattison

Roger L. Pattison, 81, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Le Mars. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Roger’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Thomas Richard Laughton

Thomas Richard Laughton, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Christian Meier will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home. The family will be present from 4-7 p.m. to greet friends. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Le Mars, IA
nwestiowa.com

City, family help bring pickleball to Ireton

IRETON—A pickleball court is coming to Ireton. The city of Ireton received a $10,000 grant from the Ireton Community Foundation in May to cover part of the cost of creating a pickleball court that will double as a basketball court in Ireton’s ballpark. An Ireton family is covering...
IRETON, IA
kscj.com

COVID CASES CONTINUE IN SIOUXLAND

EVEN THOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, THERE ARE STILL NEW CASES OF COVID-19 BEING REPORTED EACH WEEK IN SIOUXLAND. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS CASE NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP IN SIOUX CITY RECENTLY:. TYLER1 OC…….EVERYWHERE ELSE. :17. BROCK SAYS MOST OF THOSE CASES HAVE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Tap's Cafe opens in Granville

GRANVILLE—Michele and Tom Tapper have been in the food business for decades. As longtime owners of the Gobblestop Turkey Shop — a mobile restaurant with a fleet of six food trailers — the Tappers traveled to festivals and events across the region, frying turkey legs and peddling fries and sandwiches to hungry crowds.
GRANVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Pizza Hut#Klem
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

First Time: Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa

I'm originally from the Sioux City, Iowa area and I didn't realize what a historical landmark there was in the middle of downtown Sioux City. The Warrior Hotel was originally built in the 'new era' and opened in 1930. The 11-story, Art Deco, building was designed by an architect from...
kiwaradio.com

Feed Semi Trailer Damaged By Fire Early Saturday Morning

Sheldon, Iowa — A semi trailer hauling feed was damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. The Sheldon Fire Department was called out to the corner of 330th Street and Nettle Avenue shorty before 5:30 Saturday morning, to the report of a feed truck on fire. According to Sheldon...
SHELDON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Women killed in Thurston County train crash identified

WALTHILL, Neb. -- Authorities have released the names of two women who were killed in a car versus train crash north of Walthill on June 13. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office identified the women in a statement as Jena Free, 51, and Jenika Brown, 21, both of Walthill. The crash...
THURSTON COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Storm Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison for possession of a stolen firearm. Leonard Weimer, 46, had pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to the U.S....
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy