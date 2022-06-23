ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Knocks 13th homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Santander went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-0 rain-shortened win over the Nationals. Santander has five multi-hit...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Washington, DC
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Sky's Courtney Vandersloot hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer to sink Lynx

The Chicago Sky are addicted to making things interesting. After starting the week with a history-making 28-point comeback on the road against the first-place Las Vegas Aces, they closed it with a buzzer-beating victory at home over the last-place Minnesota Lynx. Much of Sunday evening's matchup was played within a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: On bench Saturday

Stott isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Stott hit just .059 with a double, a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last 11 games, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last five matchups. Yairo Munoz is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Nationals#Rbi
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' reliever Daniel Hudson likely suffers season-ending ACL injury

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson has likely suffered a season-ending injury to the ACL in his left knee, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday night following his team's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hudson will undergo testing to confirm the preliminary diagnosis. "From everything I hear, it's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A

Littell was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Littell pitched Thursday against Atlanta and allowed one run over three innings, and he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 29 major-league innings this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Ray Kerr: Rejoins parent club

The Padres recalled Kerr from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Kerr is getting his fourth call-up of the season with the Padres sending Steven Wilson (hamstring) to the 15-day injured list. Over his five appearances with San Diego this season, Kerr has given up two earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two across 3.2 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in Arizona debut

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.1 innings versus the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Keuchel showed some promise with the season-high total in strikeouts, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 98 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs in his first outing with the Diamondbacks. For the season, he has a 2-5 record, a 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 36.1 innings, which includes his first eight starts this year with the White Sox. If Keuchel remains in the majors, he's projected for a tough road start in Colorado next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Sets up lone tally Sunday

Palat notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6. Palat set up Steven Stamkos for the Lightning's lone tally in Game 6. The 31-year-old Palat had three goals and two helpers in the Stanley Cup Finals, and he finished the postseason with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 23 contests overall. He added 49 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-10 rating. Now 10 years into his NHL career, Palat is facing unrestricted free agency for the first time this summer. There's a strong chance he earns a raise on the $5.3 million cap hit he earned over the last five years, and that would likely price him out of the Lightning's plans since they are expected to once again be up against the salary cap.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Trammell started in the last four games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Justin Upton is shifting to right field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy