Gun-control advocates ignore founders' distrust to gov't

On Tuesday, two columnists in your paper strongly advocated for laws which would restrict our 2nd Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” This shows a remarkable lack of knowledge about our founding fathers’ distrust of government and the importance of the citizenry to protect themselves and their rights.

Why are they advocating? Too feel safe? Benjamin Franklin said, “They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

The founding fathers tried to create a government with as many failsafes as possible to prevent the concentration of power. They feared a government with too much power and control over the people. The 2nd Amendment is our checkmate over the potential tyranny by the government.

And that potential tyranny is real.

Each year the government grows stronger. Each year the states’ power to challenge the federal government diminishes. Each year our freedoms dwindle.

The U.S. Justice Department, under the last two Democratic administrations, has become weaponized against their political foes. Recently, George Soros has financed liberal district attorneys who’ve made a mockery out of the law. And Democratic leaders have remained silent at times in the face of supporting the police. There seems to be a two-tiered justice system, one for progressives and one for conservatives.

And presidents are using executive orders more and more to bypass Congress and exert control.

These are examples of political power undermining the rule of law.

We may be one catastrophe away from martial law. We may be one catastrophe away from the government seizing total control. We may be one signature away from losing our liberty.

Thomas Paine said, “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil.”

We must question our government, be suspicious of it. And there is a lot to be suspicious of.

George Mason said, “To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.”

We the people keep our arms for the protection of our Constitution and our liberty, and if they come under attack from offenders whether foreign or domestic, we shall bear them.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City