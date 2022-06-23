ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Gun-control advocates ignore founders' distrust to gov't

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

On Tuesday, two columnists in your paper strongly advocated for laws which would restrict our 2nd Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” This shows a remarkable lack of knowledge about our founding fathers’ distrust of government and the importance of the citizenry to protect themselves and their rights.

Why are they advocating? Too feel safe? Benjamin Franklin said, “They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

The founding fathers tried to create a government with as many failsafes as possible to prevent the concentration of power. They feared a government with too much power and control over the people. The 2nd Amendment is our checkmate over the potential tyranny by the government.

And that potential tyranny is real.

Each year the government grows stronger. Each year the states’ power to challenge the federal government diminishes. Each year our freedoms dwindle.

The U.S. Justice Department, under the last two Democratic administrations, has become weaponized against their political foes. Recently, George Soros has financed liberal district attorneys who’ve made a mockery out of the law. And Democratic leaders have remained silent at times in the face of supporting the police. There seems to be a two-tiered justice system, one for progressives and one for conservatives.

And presidents are using executive orders more and more to bypass Congress and exert control.

These are examples of political power undermining the rule of law.

We may be one catastrophe away from martial law. We may be one catastrophe away from the government seizing total control. We may be one signature away from losing our liberty.

Thomas Paine said, “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil.”

We must question our government, be suspicious of it. And there is a lot to be suspicious of.

George Mason said, “To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.”

We the people keep our arms for the protection of our Constitution and our liberty, and if they come under attack from offenders whether foreign or domestic, we shall bear them.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
George Soros
Person
Thomas Paine
Person
George Mason
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
453
Followers
739
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy