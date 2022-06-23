ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Michael Tavoliero: Vote yes on constitutional convention

By SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j0cJ_0gJNh8b100

From 1955 to 1956, during Alaska’s constitutional convention, our state constitution was crafted by a majority of New Deal Democrats. They wanted to construct a model utopian state constitution. This all occurred during a time when the expansion and strengthening of government control and power were the collectivist goals of the federal government as it evolved into progressivism.

Seems like nothing has changed.

In developing the embryotic framework of Alaska’s state government, the delegates modeled our state constitution using many resources.

At the time, progressive organizations helped to influence Alaska’s public policy. The draft state constitution embodied the new ideology promoted by the Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson progressive era at the turn of the 20th Century. The impetus for this was already deep in 19th Century American intellectuals who enjoyed reading the European and American journalists and popular writers of the day. One notable example in the mid 1800’s was Horace Greeley’s New York Tribune’s stable of writers, which included writers like Charles Anderson Dana, a utopian socialist, Friedrich Engels, and Karl Marx. Marx and Engels had already published “The Communist Manifesto.”

This authoritarian culture infused its influence subtly throughout America’s civic fabric including Alaska’s newborn fantasies of sovereignty, which today have transformed into delusions of colonialism.

The progressive objective was to establish and centralize government power and control in a superior posture over individual rights and states sovereignty. This purpose opposed some of the guarantees found in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Today, a new group, who may be the reincarnation in the spirit of FDR New Deal Democrats, has formed to tell you, the Alaskan voter, not to vote “Yes” for a constitutional convention on Nov. 8, 2022.

The group calls itself “Defend Our Constitution.” It has a website located at defendakconstitution.com.

One of Defend Our Constitution’s major financial backers is the National Education Association-Alaska Political Action Committee for Education. This is the same public union responsible for the status of Alaska education.

Defend Our Constitution states correctly that Alaska voters have never approved a constitutional convention. Odds are Alaskans may not approve one this time. They warn, “The risks outweigh the rewards.”

If the voters have never approved a constitutional convention and the chances in November 2022 are slim that the voters will approve it this time, then why is the NEA-Alaska-PACE underwriting the effort to reject a constitutional convention?

The group claims a constitutional convention could create “the opportunity for outside special interest groups and dark money to change Alaska’s laws to promote their agenda over the interest of Alaskans.”

Isn’t that what Alaskans have experienced for decades?

Our state government is controlled by “outside special interests and dark money.” Our largest urban centers are controlled by “outside special interests and dark money.” Our legislature and judiciary appear to be controlled by “outside special interests and dark money.” Our election system is now controlled by “outside special interests and dark money.”

If it wasn’t, the 1955-56 delegates would have included Delegate Ralph Robertson’s right of work contribution to be added to our state constitution.

If it wasn’t, the capitol would have moved closer to the state’s population.

If it wasn’t, the Citizens Advisory Commission on Federal Areas and the Alaska State Lands Advisory Group petition recommendations would have been submitted to and followed up with the President and Congress on restructuring ownership and management of federal lands in Alaska to continue maintaining the environment and biodiversity, allow public access to public resources as guaranteed by Congress, and bolster economic development.

If it wasn’t, education would produce literacy and other scholastic standards with exemplary results at a fraction of the current costs.

If it wasn’t, health care costs would be competitive with the rest of the nation.

If it wasn’t, the development of the state’s natural resources would be the largest economic driver in the state, not government.

If it wasn’t, every eligible Alaskan would have received their legal full past due Permanent Fund Dividend balances owed to them by the State.

Have you ever been told by somebody that they know more than you so do what we say?

In simple terms, those, who want you to not vote “Yes” for a constitutional convention in the Nov. 8, 2022 election, are projecting on all of us what we should do through risk, fear and doubt.

Has Alaska had enough of this manipulation? Will we all stand as Alaskans, certain, faithful, and confident in our capability to guide and construct the framework of our state government?

Will Alaska vote “Yes” for a constitutional convention?

Michael Tavoliero is a realtor in Eagle River, is active in the Alaska Republican Party and chaired Eaglexit.

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Fritz Pettyjohn: The politics of abortion in 2022

Sensible men, who value domestic tranquility, defer to their wives on abortion. Men like Ronald Reagan and Ron DeSantis look to the mother of their children for guidance, and Nancy Davis and Casey DeSantis had and have knowledge and insight on pregnancy, babies, and motherhood that their husbands lack. So...
FLORIDA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: Confusion over ranked-choice voting persists

Most Alaska voters have had an opportunity to consider the modifications to Alaska’s election system since Ballot Measure 2 was enacted in November 2020. Articles regarding the changes have flooded the news. The Division of Elections has crafted educational videos and mailings attempting to explain it all. Yet, with...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Must Read Alaska

Kevin Meyer: Don’t believe misinformation about elections

As the special primary election to fill Alaska’s vacant seat in Congress is wrapping up, and the final votes are being counted and certified, I thought it would be a good time to dispel some of the misinformation that continues to be spread across the state regarding ballots, our voting process, and the equipment we use to conduct the various elections.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Reasons for ballot rejection: Signatures, postmarks

The Alaska Division of Elections Review Board says that the top reason that ballots were rejected during the special congressional primary election was due to missing witness signatures. Over 36% of the 7,489 ballots rejected were missing the witness signature. Another 26% had late postmarks, and 21% were missing an identifier.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Greeley
Person
Karl Marx
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Must Read Alaska

Sen. Sullivan votes ‘no’ on gun law

Sen. Dan Sullivan has parted ways with Sen. Lisa Murkowski on the gun control legislation being pushed by Senate Democrats and a handful of Republicans. Murkowski voted yes on cloture on the bill, ending debate, and Sullivan voted no. The measure has the votes to pass now that the debate portion of bill-making is over.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Murkowski decries Roe v. Wade decision

Senator Lisa Murkowski said in a statement said she strongly supports a woman’s right to choose an abortion to end a pregnancy. Earlier this year, she introduced the Reproductive Choice Act (S. 3713), which would prevent women’s reproductive choices from being weakened or eliminated and would codify the almost 50 year old Roe v. Wade decision as the law of the land.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Department of Law reviewing Supreme Court ruling on state funding of faith-based schools

The Alaska Department of Law is reviewing Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Carson v. Makin for any impact on Alaska law. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court held that a Maine law violated the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause by permitting public funds to be spent for tuition assistance at private nonsectarian schools, but not at private religious schools.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Republican Party#Alaska Legislature#Alaska Permanent Fund#U S Constitution#New Deal Democrats#American#European#New York Tribune
Must Read Alaska

Final three: Division of Elections rules Tara Sweeney cannot replace Al Gross on final four ballot in August

In the August special general election to decide a U.S. House representative for Alaska, there will be only three names for the ranked-choice ballot. Not four. A decision today by the Division of Elections thwarts the plans of some who wish to have fifth-place candidate Tara Sweeney move into the fourth place position on the August special general election ballot for Congress, now that one of the four top finishers has dropped out.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Second Amendment is not a second class right, Supreme Court rules, as it strikes down NY gun restriction

By a vote of 6-3, the U.S. Supreme Court has invalidated a New York law that limits who can get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. New York required people wanting a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home to show “proper cause,” which the New York courts determined had to be something more than a simple desire to protect themselves or their property. Applicants had to prove that they had a heightened need for self defense, such as that they were the subject of repeated physical threats. Other states with similar laws include California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Final vote count for special primary election: 161,274

As the election for Alaska’s temporary congressional seat moves to the next phase, 161,274 primary ballots have been counted by the Division of Elections as of Tuesday, June 21, the last day when votes were counted. The turnout was 27.52% of registered voters for the election that began April 27 and ended June 11. It was an all-mail-in election, the first in Alaska history, and there were 48 names on the ballot of those who hoped to have a seat in Congress until the next congressperson is sworn in in January, 2023.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: 57 days to get name ID dialed in

The Alaska primary election is 57 days away, not a lot of time for unknown candidates to get their names known for voters who will face a dizzying array of candidates. Case in point: At the Democrats’ Bartlett Club in Anchorage, they’ll host “Bob Walker” as their special guest on June 23, only the photo is of former Gov. Bill Walker, still working on that name ID with the Democrats, who are endorsing Les Gara for governor but still give former Gov. Walker, who they endorsed in 2014, a forum.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy