Storms leave more Franklin County residents in the dark following widespread outages

 4 days ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A week after hundreds of thousands of Central Ohioans were left in the dark after a widespread power outage, thousands are experiencing the same frustration again. A spokesperson from AEP told 10TV that Wednesday’s storm is to blame for the latest power outage. At...

10TV

Power restored to AEP Ohio customers after 2 outages left thousands without power in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power has been restored following two outages that left approximately 6,000 customers without power Friday evening, according to AEP Ohio. The first outage happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the northeast part of the city near Morse Road and Hamilton Road. The power company told 10TV that more than 4,200 customers lost power due to an issue at a substation.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning June 26

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on June 19.
DELAWARE STATE
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Possible Structure Fire in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to west union street for a possible structure fire around 1 pm on Saturday at 138 Union Street. According to early reports smoke has filled the home with smoke, but there are no reports of a fire seen at this time. People inside the home have vacated the home.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Driver Crashes into Cows in the Roadway

Ross – Ross county sheriff’s office is investigating a crash that occurred on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office On 6/24/22 at approximately 02:02 hours they were dispatched to the area of 3658 CR-550 in reference to a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived they found a vehicle damaged in the roadway and a herd of cows.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s most wanted jobs for May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you are a registered nurse or a tractor-trailer driver, your skills were in high demand in Ohio last month. According to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, registered nurses were the most sought-after workers with 16,042 jobs advertised between April 14 through May 13. Tractor-trailer and heavy truck drivers were second, with 13,422 jobs advertised.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cooler weather coming after muggy weekend

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with widely scattered showers ending and breezy conditions developing after the passage of a cold front. High temperatures reached 90 degrees in Columbus this weekend, with a heat index in the mid-90s Sunday afternoon making it feel uncomfortable. Behind a cold front moving east of the state […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Next of Kin, Fairfield County Searches for Family of 55-Year-Old Female

Fairfield – Fairfiled County Coroner is looking for the next of kin for a woman. Currently none are known. The Fairfield County Coroner’s office is currently looking for next for kin for Cora Susan Weaver, a 55 year old female who was born in 1967. Ms. Weaver is thought to be the daughter of the late Charlotte J. McClure who died in Fairfield County in May 2020. If you have any information regarding Ms. Weaver, please email: [email protected] or call and leave a message at the Coroner’s Office 740-652-2865.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus officer shot in leg in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg while trying to shoot a dog, according to a message from the department. Police said in an emergency notification that the officer was shot in the 300 block of South...
COLUMBUS, OH
