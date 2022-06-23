ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington man attempts wheelchair distance record on Sauvie Island

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a record attempt, Ian Mackay is working to travel 174 miles in 24 hours, all on a motorized “sip and puff” wheelchair.

Mackay is an outdoorsman and quadriplegic from Port Angeles, Washington. He spent the day on Sauvie Island where he completed a loop over 14 times starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and finished Wednesday night.

During a break, KOIN 6 News spoke to Mackay about why he set this goal.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPYov_0gJNegrd00
    Ian Mackay is working to travel 147 miles in a wheelchair distance record attempt on Sauvie Island. June 22, 2022 (KOIN).
“We all need a challenge and ability should never determine your ambition and what you love to do. I also love being out here with my friends and the community and just showing what’s possible for those that are challenged mobility-wise,” Mackay said.

Along with the record and the challenge, Mackay is also hoping to raise money for his non-profit, Ian’s Ride , that focuses on making the outdoors more accessible.

