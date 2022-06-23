Washington man attempts wheelchair distance record on Sauvie Island
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a record attempt, Ian Mackay is working to travel 174 miles in 24 hours, all on a motorized “sip and puff” wheelchair.
Mackay is an outdoorsman and quadriplegic from Port Angeles, Washington. He spent the day on Sauvie Island where he completed a loop over 14 times starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and finished Wednesday night.
During a break, KOIN 6 News spoke to Mackay about why he set this goal.
"We all need a challenge and ability should never determine your ambition and what you love to do. I also love being out here with my friends and the community and just showing what's possible for those that are challenged mobility-wise," Mackay said.
Along with the record and the challenge, Mackay is also hoping to raise money for his non-profit, Ian's Ride , that focuses on making the outdoors more accessible.
