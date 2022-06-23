ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Angel, OR

Oregon fire departments get summer staffing boost through $6 million in grants

KGW
KGW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MT ANGEL, Ore. — As fire season begins, many fire departments in Oregon are getting a financial boost to increase staffing during the summer months. The Oregon State Fire Marshal invited fire departments to apply for one-time $35,000 grants to help increase staffing for fire season. So far, more than 160...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

'Biblical' insect swarms spur Oregon push to fight pests

ARLINGTON, Ore. — Driving down a windy canyon road in northern Oregon rangeland, Jordan Maley and April Aamodt are on the look out for Mormon crickets, giant insects that can ravage crops. “There’s one right there,” Aamodt says. They’re not hard to spot. The insects, which can...
ARLINGTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Angel, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Marion County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Mount Angel, OR
County
Marion County, OR
KDRV

Oregon communities PILTed with $26-million from Interior Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The federal government is paying its due for Oregon federal lands that are not taxable. The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) says $26-million in payments will "support vital services in communities." DOI says 36 local governments in Oregon will get a total of $26-million in Payments...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon has cicadas, but they’re a bit different from their eastern North American relatives: Ask an expert

Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Deer and elk leftovers offered by Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering deer and elk leftovers this week – in person and online. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is offering more than 7,500 leftover deer and elk hunting tags starting Friday. Leftover tags go on sale online July 1st at 10 a.m. New...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hendricks
KDRV

Oregon opens door for pandemic housing support

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Homeowner Assistance Fund is expanding temporary COVID-19 pandemic mortgage support today. It says it's expanding to include more traditionally underserved homeowners. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced yesterday that the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program is now open to applicants eligible for Phase 3.
Channel 6000

Oregon, Washington heat advisory through Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scorcher has arrived Sunday, bringing the hottest temperatures in the Portland metro since the record-shattering heatwave of 2021. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Oregon and Washington through Monday. Sunday is 40 degrees hotter in Portland than exactly one week ago, when...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Volunteers#Senate#Mt Angel Fire District#The Santiam Canyon Fire
beachconnection.net

Beware of Bears on Oregon Coast Due to Late Berry Crops, Say Officials

(Oregon Coast) – Spotting a bear on the Oregon coast may become uncomfortably easy, and it's likely some local residents will begin to encounter them in one way or another, even if it's just a scattered load of garbage now and then. (Above: photo Oregon State Parks. Bear tracks along the beach near Brookings. Uncropped version is below)
BROOKINGS, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
987thebull.com

344 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 344 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday. 49 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,800 new cases and 19 more virus-related deaths. The State’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy