Medina approves master plan for Diamond Lake Regional Trail

The Medina City Council approved the master plan for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail at its June 7 meeting.

The trail will run from Baker Park Reserve, east near Hamel Road to east of Arrowhead Drive. From Medina, the trail will go north across Highway 55 and north to the city border with Corcoran.

The 37.8-mile trail will run through Corcoran, Medina, Rogers, Dayton, Orono and Wayzata – as long as each city supports the project.

The master plan must be approved by all six cities and then each city will be given its own plan to approve to allow for connections. Once all plans are endorsed by each city, Three Rivers Park District will start acquiring land for the project.

According to the Three Rivers Park District Planning Director Kelly Grissman, under the proposed master plan, the park district will not be able to use eminent domain to obtain property in Medina unless approved by the city and future acquisitions of property in the future need separate action by the city before purchase.

Grissman said at this point, the park district’s board is not in favor of eminent domain.

Property acquisition is estimated to start late this year.

Electric vehicle charging ordinance

The council also adopted an ordinance that implements regulations on electric vehicle charging.

According to Planning Intern Colette Baumgardner, the city’s goal with the ordinance is to promote electric vehicle infrastructure with homeowners and developers.

With the ordinance, electric vehicle charging would be permitted throughout the city. The only exception would be that DC-fast charging would be limited to non-residential areas.

The ordinance also recommends a percentage of spaces accommodate electric vehicles. Single-family, two-family dwellings or townhomes should have the capacity to charge at least one electric vehicle in the garage. Multiple-family dwellings with up to 10 parking spaces should have around 20% electric vehicle-capable spaces. Multiple-family dwellings with 10 or more parking spaces are recommended to have 20% of spaces be electric-vehicle capable and have 18% of guest spaces be capable. Retail or community spaces such as churches are recommended to have 15-18% of their parking spaces be electric-vehicle capable.

Originally, the proposed ordinance had incentives for developments that met the recommendations, such as reduced required landscaping-building settings, reduced landscaping requirements in parking lot areas, density bonuses, phasing plan flexibility and reduction in tree replacement requirements.

“In any work session I was pretty not in favor of any incentive and let the marketplace take over,” Council Member Todd Albers said. “If the trend is in more electric vehicles then the developers will have to respond to that, versus incentivizing them. In this industry [developers] are already getting a lot of subsidies, so why do we need to put more subsidies on it.”

The council decided to eliminate the incentives from the ordinance, instead recommending electric vehicle charging equipment be installed.