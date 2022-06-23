ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – June 23

By PA Reporter
The Independent
Thursday’s newspapers cover mounting concerns from the picket lines about why workers must accept pay cuts.

The Guardian reports talks to avert a second national rail strike “collapsed in rancour as the two sides traded insults in a bitter war of words” as millions of passengers faced another day of disruption.

Unions are continuing to pile pressure on rail bosses after rail workers in Liverpool were given a 7.1% pay rise by Merseyrail , The Times writes.

The Daily Mirror hits out at “Britain’s fat cat bosses” at the helm of firms facing industrial action who are “taking up to 86 times the average pay of some staff”.

The Financial Times and the Daily Express have Chancellor Rishi Sunak defending the 10% increase to state pensions at the same time the Government told workers across the country to take pay cuts – including teachers who are also now threatening strike action.

Teachers going on strike would be “unforgiveable”, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tells The Daily Telegraph .

Elsewhere, Metro , the Daily Mail and the i report that polio has been found in Britain for first time in 40 years.

The Independent carries an exclusive claiming new asylum seekers are being locked up and threatened with deportation to Rwanda despite court challenges raising questions over the legality of planned flights.

The Sun , meanwhile, says Katie Price has attended her sister’s wedding after “begging” her to move the event forward “in case she goes to prison”.

And the Daily Star writes that a man has been kept captive in his own home by a “psychotic seagull”.

#What The Papers Say
