ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lightyear: Oklahoma cinema sign promises to ‘fast-forward’ through same-sex kiss

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEiof_0gJNeLWU00

An Oklahoma cinema has been condemned after apologising for the “inconvenience” of having a same-sex kissing scene in Disney and Pixar’s new animated film, Lightyear .

The sign, which was reportedly posted over the weekend but has since been removed, also said theatre staff would do all they could to “fast-forward through that scene”.

“Attention Parents: The management of this theatre discovered after booking Lightyear that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie,” read the sign posted on the window of the 89er Theatre in the city of Kingfisher.

“We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact,” the sign added. “We apologise for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”

The message, which has received tremendous backlash on social media, was apparently removed by Monday (20 June), according to KFOR.

According to The Washington Post , the owner of the theatre said “they took the sign down and never actually fast-forwarded through any showing of the movie”.

Chris Evans , who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spin-off, recently responded to criticism of the same-sex kiss in the film.

“The real truth is, those people are idiots. Every time there’s been social advancement, as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good,” Evans told Reuters.

Pixar had restored the same-sex kiss in Lightyear earlier in March, after staff released an open letter criticising Disney’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While the nature of the characters’s relationship hadn’t been questioned by production, their kiss had reportedly earlier been cut.

Ever since the film’s release, it has also been banned in at least 14 countries over the kiss scene’s inclusion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Woman shares ‘rules’ for being stay-at-home girlfriend

A woman has shared her rules for being a “stay-at-home girlfriend”, including always having her bills paid by her other half.Leaha Ureel, 22, reveals she broke up with her husband, Alan Ureel, 23, after she “realised she wanted to be a housewife and be provided for”.It was only when Alan “stepped up to the plate” that the pair rekindled their relationship and got married.Leaha said that her rules of being a stay-at-home girlfriend, and now wife, include expecting her chair to be pulled out for her when they go on dates, and for her wine to be poured for her.The...
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Campy vampire series First Kill offers a fresh, inclusive take on a genre that’s been too creepy for too long

When the pair of teenage girls at the centre of First Kill have their first kiss – at a house party during a game of “Spin the Bottle” – their chaotic groping causes a jar of candy-red maraschino cherries to shatter across the floor. Juliette, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, is a young vampire who needs to drain a human’s blood to complete her transition to adulthood. Calliope – a slayer played by Imani Lewis – needs to stake her first bloodsucker to earn her family’s approval. The cherries are either a portentous metaphor or a vague innuendo. Or maybe...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Westworld season 4, episode 1 recap: Evan Rachel Wood gets a reboot

The third season of Westworld ended with something of a rarity for a show about robots: an android death that felt final. After the theme park’s mechanical hosts got loose in the real world, they learned that, much like them, humans were being controlled by a nefarious AI supercomputer known as Rehoboam. That led Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to help human Caleb (Aaron Paul) shut down Rehoboam, freeing humanity. That freedom, however, came at the cost of Dolores’s life, and the show’s writers made it clear that they weren’t messing around: she really is dead....
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy