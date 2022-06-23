ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lil Tjay: Rapper undergoes emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZOZ7_0gJNeHza00

American rapper Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery after being shot during an attempted robbery at a shopping centre in New Jersey this week.

On Wednesday (22 June), police responded to a double shooting near Edgewater, where the 21-year-old rapper was shot.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has said the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery, adding that three arrests have been made.

According to the police, Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was shot multiple times and one of his friends named Antoine Boyd was shot once.

TMZ reported that the rapper was admitted to a hospital for emergency surgery following the incident and appears to be doing better.

His condition has been “upgraded from critical to stable”, the Bergen County prosecutor’s office wrote in a tweet.

Further details of the “Calling My Phone” rapper’s injuries have not been revealed.

Later on Wednesday, the Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella revealed that a 27-year-old man named Mohamed Konate had been taken into custody on suspicion of shooting Tjay.

He is now facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, and multiple weapons-related charges.

Lil Tjay’s friends Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez were also arrested and each charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to Complex , both of them are being held in Bergen County Jail pending their first court appearance.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC New York

Couple's Fight Around Moving Car Gets Woman Run Over on Brooklyn Street: Cops

A heated dispute between a couple involving a moving vehicle and alcohol almost turned deadly in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday evening, city officials said. The argument took place around 5:30 p.m. in Sheepshead Bay between the 34-year-old driver and a 41-year-old standing outside of the car while the passenger door hung open, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Shooting#Emergency Surgery#Rapper#American#Tmz#Bcponj
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Rapper Critically Injured, Companion Stable In Edgewater Shooting

A rapper known as "the Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday. Tione Jayden Merritt, 21, also known as "Lil Tjay" was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Daily Voice has learned. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
Daily Voice

Rapper Critically Wounded, Second Victim Stable In Edgewater Shooting

A rapper known as the "Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday. Tione Jayden "Lil Tjay" Merritt, 21, was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times a short distance south of the George Washington Bridge, Daily Voice has learned.
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket

NEW YORK -- Police say former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a Staten Island supermarket Sunday while campaigning for his son, Andrew.Giuliani told CBS2 the man, a store employee, was angry over the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. He says fortunately he didn't fall to the floor but says the slap was so hard he almost lost his balance.Police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a ShopRite on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section."All of a sudden, I felt this tremendous slap on my back or banging on...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsontv.com

UPDATE: 3 Men Charged in Overnight Edgewater Shooting

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrests of MOHAMED KONATE (DOB: 4/13/1995; single; unemployed) of 75 La Salle Street, Apt. 20A, New York, NY on attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges; and JEFFREY VALDEZ (DOB: 3/18/1998; single; unemployed) of 308 East 184th Street, Bronx, NY and ANTOINE BOYD (DOB: 12/30/1999; single; unemployed) of 855 East 217th Street, Bronx, NY on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon.
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks help finding girl, 15, missing for more than a week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Manhattan girl who has been missing for more than a week. Alexandra Labour-Roman, of Harlem, was last seen around 8:15 a.m. June 14 at Kipp NYC College Prep High School on East 144th Street in the Bronx, authorities said. The NYPD […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island residents warned about string of break-ins caught on video

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island couple spoke out Thursday about a terrifying break-in at their home. They're hoping to warn others to be on alert. As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, the break-in is part of a larger pattern under investigation by the NYPD. "At 3:30 in the morning, we had a very scary experience," Marcello Sciarrino said. Monday morning, while Sciarrino, his wife and children were soundly sleeping, security video caught a group of suspects outside the back door of their home in the Todt Hill section. One suspect hurled a large stone at the glass and the group rushed inside. "We hear what seems...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Notorious NJ Serial Killer Charged With Murder Of Dance Teacher At Popular Long Island Mall

Another female victim has been added to the list of imprisoned 75-year-old New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, thanks to advances in DNA technology. Cottingham was arraigned on Long Island via videoconference Wednesday from South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton for the 1968 slaying of a New Hyde Park woman in the parking lot of the popular Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
Daily Voice

Fentanyl, Thousands Of Dollars Seized In Stamford Apartment Raid

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after police seized more than three ounces of deadly fentanyl during a raid on an apartment and storage unit. Robert Bracey, age 56, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation into fentanyl sales from an apartment and the storage unit.
Daily News

Man sleeping under van outside Queens cemetery killed when driver unwittingly runs over him

A man sleeping under a van parked next to a Queens cemetery was killed when the driver returned to the vehicle and unwittingly ran over him, police said Wednesday. The bizarre tragedy unfolded just outside Mount Zion Cemetery on Maurice Ave. near 54th Drive in Maspeth at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The driver of the van, a 2008 Ford E-350 equipped with a cherry picker, returned to the ...
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy