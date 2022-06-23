ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Boris Johnson news – live: By-election ‘neck and neck’ in Tory stronghold

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRTye_0gJNe5U700

The crucial by-election in the Conservative stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton is “neck and neck”, according to the Liberal Democrats .

As voters prepare to head to the polls on Thursday in two by-elections, Sir Ed Davey suggested his party “could be on the verge of a historic victory”.

The second ballot will be held in Wakefield, which is a “red wall” seat that Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to seize back for Labour after it fell to the Tories at the 2019 election for the first time since the constituency was created in 1932.

Conservative MPs told The Independent that a double by-election defeat would be a “disaster” for the embattled Boris Johnson , who narrowly survived a vote of no confidence a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg has been accused of unveiling a Brexit “gimmick” – a quarterly dashboard of reformed EU laws – which will “do nothing to address the real challenges that the public face today”.

The Brexit opportunities minister sought to claim the new digital publication would usher in a “British-style revolution”, pointing to regulations on vacuum cleaners as he spoke of the need to “ultimately grow the economy and cut the cost of living”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv in ‘symbolic’ attack as G7 summit starts

Russia has launched airstrikes on the Ukraine capital Kyiv in a ‘symbolic’ attack as the G7 summit begins. Ukraine officials said 14 missiles were launched against the capital and the region on Sunday morning. Ukraine’s police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said on national television that five people had been wounded, and police later said one person was killed in the airstrikes. Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told journalists that he believed “it is maybe a symbolic attack” ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Madrid.It comes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine peace deal would give Putin ‘license to manipulate’, Boris Johnson tells Macron

Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that any attempt to settle the conflict in Ukraine now will give Russian president Vladimir Putin “license to manipulate” other countries.The prime minister told the French president that compromise will “only cause enduring instability” as the pair met to discuss the war at the G7 summit in Germany.Mr Macron was criticised for negotiating with Mr Putin at the start of the invasion and said Russia must not be “humiliated” – raising fears Ukraine could be pushed into giving up territory.In the talks, the PM “stressed any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian aggression in Ukraine forcing Nato to ‘look again’ at boosting military capability

Russia’s war in Ukraine is forcing Nato to “look again” at boosting its military capability, a top defence chief has said.Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff, was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari if he was concerned about comments made by defence secretary Ben Wallace that Western countries could struggle to mount a long-term offensive against Russia.Sir Tony said the military alliance was looking at its resources and the speed with which it could respond if there was an escalation with Russia, but added that the “collective defence” of Nato gave the UK and its allies “extraordinary power”.He...
MILITARY
The Independent

Greta Thunberg calls out ‘forces of greed’ and ‘lying’ political leaders as she takes to stage at Glastonbury

Greta Thunberg has called out “lying” political leaders on stage at Glastonbury, saying that dishonesty in public office has not “only become socially acceptable” but something the public expects. She told revellers at the festival that they face a battle against “the forces of greed” if they want to prevent a “total natural catastrophe” caused by climate change.The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon, to deliver a short speech about the climate crisis.She said that the climate crisis is “not the new normal” and will only get worse. However she insisted that “we...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neck And Neck#By Election#European Union#Uk#Conservative#Democrats#Labour#Tories#Eu#British
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘planned £150,000 treehouse with bulletproof glass for son at Chequers’

Boris Johnson planned to build his young son a £150,000 treehouse fitted with bulletproof glass on the grounds of his countryside retreat Chequers, according to reports. The prime minister and his wife Carrie wanted to construct the outdoor structure for their son Wilf in autumn 2020, a few months after he was born, it is claimed. However, Mr Johnson’s close protection officers are said to have raised concerns it would be visible from the road and could be a potential security risk. The couple decided against the project following police advice, The Times reports. It is not certain permission...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘We smashed it’ Keir Starmer says after by-election win

Labour "smashed it" with a win in the Wakefield by-election on Thursday night (23 June), Sir Keir Starmer has said.Simon Lightwood was elected with 13,166 votes to the Conservatives' 8,231.Elsewhere, the seat of Tiverton and Honiton in Devon was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes."The Tory party is absolutely imploding...We've had the sort of swing that puts us on track for a majority Labour government," Starmer said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strikeStarmer says government wants workers to take pay cut while boosting bankers bonusesThe full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strike
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Could tactical voting save Britain from the Tories?

In reference to Peter Kellner’s article (A harsh lesson for the Tories: you can’t outrun tactical voting, 25 June), I must challenge his assertion that Labour supporters “accept that Ed Davey and the Lib Dems have moved on from the days when they voted for Tory austerity measures”. As a Labour party member, I do not hold such a view, nor do any other party members of my acquaintance. We do not forget that Davey was a member of the cabinet that cut essential public services and depleted the health service so that the impact of the subsequent Covid pandemic was exacerbated.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

By-election losses ‘monumental and humiliating’ for Boris Johnson – Sturgeon

Losses in two by-elections have been a “monumental, massive, humiliating vote of no confidence” in the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Tories lost the Wakefield seat in West Yorkshire to Labour and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon to the Liberal Democrats – the latter by a swing of nearly 30% – on Thursday.The results come just weeks after a confidence vote saw 148 of Boris Johnson’s MPs back his removal – including four Scottish Conservative MPs.Following the by-election defeats, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden quit and opposition parties sought to pile on the pressure.Speaking from the Royal Highland Show...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Patrick Grady resigns SNP membership amid police inquiry

An SNP MP has resigned his party membership amid a police investigation into sexual harassment allegations.It means Patrick Grady will no longer be an SNP MP for Glasgow North and will sit as an independent.The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is investigating an incident which took place at a London pub in 2016.A parliamentary probe saw Mr Grady suspended from Westminster for two days after he was found to have acted inappropriately towards a male SNP staff member.Mr Grady, the SNP’s former chief whip, said he was “profoundly sorry” after the independent panel’s investigation.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford had urged Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
The Independent

Train strikes - live: Lynch asks government to ‘tone down rhetoric’ and ‘settle dispute’

Mick Lynch, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union boss has asked called on transport secretary Grant Shapps to “tone down the rhetoric and get on with his job” to "settle this dispute".His remarks came after Mr Shapps accused the union of "damaging people's lives" after thousands of commuters were affected last week due to the biggest rail strike in the UK in more than three decades.Train services were crippled again on Saturday due to another 24-hour strike by thousands of workers in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.Urging Mr Shapps to engage in talks, the union...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Labour wins back red wall seat in crunch Wakefield by-election

Labour has won the Wakefield by-election, in a result which deals a significant blow to Boris Johnson. Simon Lightwood becomes Labour’s newest MP after gaining 13,166 votes, compared to 8,241 for Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed. Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Tories with a majority of more than 3,000 in the 2019 general election after being a Labour stronghold since the 1930s.The turnout at the polls was 39.09 per cent, with 27,205 people casting their vote out of a total electorate of 69,601. It was a 25 per cent lower turnout in Wakefield compared...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Wakefield result suggests Labour would win next election ‘comfortably’, David Lammy says

David Lammy has suggested the result of last week’s by-election in Wakefield suggests Labour are on course to win the next General Election with a “comfortable majority”.The shadow foreign secretary made his comments after Thursday’s “excellent” win and suggested more people will be persuaded to vote against the Conservatives in future.“On that result in Wakefield - and indeed in Tiverton - we would be forming the next government with a comfortable majority, that is what that result tells us,” Mr Lammy said on Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy