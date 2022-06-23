ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

1 injured in stabbing in Capitol Hill area

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVNKm_0gJNcCeN00
Patrol Lights

SEATTLE — One person was injured in a stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area near 14th Avenue and East Union Street.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police searched for a suspect in an apartment building but have not confirmed if anyone was taken into custody.

It is not known what led to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportwire.org

At least 8 people shot at rave dance party in Tacoma, Washington

At least eight people were injured early Sunday when gunfire broke out at a dance party being held in an industrial area of Tacoma, Washington, police said. The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a private venue in South Tacoma, where police said the rave attracted a large crowd. A...
capitolhillseattle.com

One to hospital in 23rd Ave shooting

A shooting at the 23rd Ave Ezell’s parking lot sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Seattle Police says officers responded to a shooting with one victim around 6:37 PM after reports from multiple 911 callers of gunfire in the street near 23rd and Jefferson. Seattle Fire was...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect in International District shooting, 2 injured

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the International District that left two men with minor injuries. Officers were called to a shooting near 10th and Jackson, where they found a 17-year-old boy and 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and the other...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Two people shot, wounded in downtown Seattle, police say

SEATTLE — Seattle police were investigating after two people were shot Sunday evening in downtown, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department said a 17-year-old teen and a 25-year-old man were treated for gunshot wounds after they were found in the 1000 block of S. Jackson Street. The two victims were rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center, where they were said to be listed in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Killed in North Seattle Shooting Saturday Night

Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night. At 10:13 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

JUDGED BY XII: Examining Auburn police officer’s grim tattoos

This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Police#Harborview Medical Center#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
q13fox.com

Water rescue underway for missing person at Green River Gorge

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. - A young man has gone missing on the Green River Gorge. According to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, a water rescue team is attempting to find a 20-year-old who went underwater near the Black Diamond area. King County's Guardian One is assisting search and rescue operations with aerial support.
BLACK DIAMOND, WA
publicola.com

Times Columnist Wants Seattle To Have So Many Cops, They’ll Rush Across Town to Arrest IPhone Thieves

Earlier this week, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat wrote that the Seattle Police Department was recently forced to adopt a new policy to keep track of all the calls they’re no longer able to respond to. “It’s called the ‘Z protocol,'” Westneat claimed. “I don’t know why they picked the letter ‘Z.’ Maybe because it’s the last stop, the end of the road?”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police make arrests after uptick in traveling panhandlers and selling of fake merchandise across the state

Officials say that over the past several weeks, communities around the state have seen an increase in traveling panhandlers as well as individuals approaching people and aggressively trying to sell them jewelry. A family allegedly doing just that was arrested on Saturday. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, an incident...
BARNSTABLE, MA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run vehicle abandoned; package thief strikes shortly after delivery

HIT-RUN: Aaron reports that vehicle was left behind after an early-morning hit-and-run in Sunrise Heights: “We heard a neighbor’s vehicle get hit at 3:14 this morning. The car involved was abandoned on the sidewalk at the corner of 31st and Myrtle, and the 3 occupants fled north on foot through Walt Huntley Playfield.” It’s since been towed. If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 22-163181.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy