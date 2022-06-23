1 injured in stabbing in Capitol Hill area

Patrol Lights

SEATTLE — One person was injured in a stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area near 14th Avenue and East Union Street.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police searched for a suspect in an apartment building but have not confirmed if anyone was taken into custody.

It is not known what led to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

