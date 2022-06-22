ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Looking ahead to Chiefs’ pending 2023 free agents

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re right in the meat of the 2022 NFL offseason, but soon the Kansas City Chiefs will reconvene for training camp. Before you know it, the team will be making its first wave of roster...

Yardbarker

Former Colts, Ravens DT Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

The NFL community lost a giant of a man and a personality on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Nick Shook of the NFL's website, former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55. The cause of his death was not immediately announced.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Packers Replace Love in PFF’s 2020 NFL Redraft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made some strong moves in the first rounds of his NFL Drafts. In 2018, he traded down and then back up to get cornerback Jaire Alexander and an additional first-round pick. In 2019, he bet on potential by selecting outside linebacker Rashan...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon admitted that QB Russell Wilson joining the team this offseason played a major role in his decision to re-sign with Denver. “With Russell, that’s a game changer. I’m not really one of the guys that likes to start over,” Gordon said, via Broncos Wire. “I really don’t like change too much with coming into a new locker room, having to build relationships, finding out who your clique is and finding out who works with you and what you’re able to say until guys get comfortable. It’s a drag — the city, finding a new place to stay. It’s a lot, man.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston to Green Bay makes sense

The Green Bay Packers appear to have a top-level defense. They finished the 2021 season:. It is a fact that they are a top 10 defense. GM Brian Gutekunst decided to build off of an impressive season by re-signing stars in First-Team All-Pro MLB De'Vondre Campbell and standout CB Rasul Douglas. He added talented, young pieces in Georgia's Quay Walker (MLB) and his teammate Devonte Wyatt (DT). Both came in the first round of April's NFL Draft. Free agent DT Jarran Reed (career-high in sacks of 10.5) was also signed to a one-year deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos Get Bad Press on 'Disappointing' Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory's star-crossed reputation continues to precede him — so much so that the veteran pass-rusher was tagged as the one Broncos player who "could disappoint" in 2022. "The Denver Broncos don't know what they're going to get out of Randy Gregory in a full-time starting role," Bleacher Report's...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Evaluating Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after minicamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Things feel different around the Denver Broncos as they exit their offseason program. For the first time since Peyton Manning roamed their suburban Denver complex in 2015, they have a quarterback with a résumé. Russell Wilson has amped up expectations and optimism, pushing the standard back to the postseason, a place the Broncos have not been since Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Brings Up A Fascinating Patrick Mahomes Question

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face a different challenge this season. He won’t have All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill lining up with him after the Chiefs traded him to the Miami Dolphins. The team brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fill the void that “Cheetah”...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is excited to incorporate RB Melvin Gordon into the team’s offense. “He’s a spectacular running back and he’s been a great running back in this league for a long time,” Hackett said, via Broncos Wire. “You can’t have too many good running backs at that position. He’s a powerful runner downhill and at the same time, he has the speed to be able to stretch it in the outside zone. We’re happy to have him and happy to integrate him in.”
DENVER, CO

