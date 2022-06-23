ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC beaches dominate environmental group’s annual coastal honor roll

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rjglw_0gJNa8H800
Dana Point in Orange County. | Photo courtesy of 4clients/Pixabay

With beaches around the state generally having excellent water quality during the 2021 summer months, but less so during the wet season, Orange County beaches Wednesday dominated an environmental group’s annual honor roll of coastline stretches with excellent year-round water-quality grades.

A total of 51 beaches around the state landed on Heal the Bay’s Honor Roll, indicating top-rate water quality grades recorded year-round. Orange County led the way with 19 beaches making the cut, up from 10 last year. Los Angeles County had six beaches on the list, down from seven last year.

Orange County beaches making the list were Dana Point Harbor Youth Dock, Dana Point Harbor Guest Dock, Poche, Doheny, Doheny State Beach at the end of the park, Doheny State Beach at the last campground, Corona Del Mar, Crystal Cove, Marine Science Institute, Dana Point Capistrano County Beach, Doheny State Beach pedestrian bridge, Dana Strands, Huntington City Beach at 17th Street, Bolsa Chica Reserve at flood gates, Surfside Beach at Sea Way, San Clemente at Avenida Calafia, Salt Creek, Laguna Lido and Treasure Island.

In Los Angeles County, beaches making the grade were Venice City Beach at Brooks Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes Long Point, Royal Palms State Beach, Palos Verdes Estates at Malaga Cove Trail outlet, Las Tunas County Beach at Pena Creek and Nicholas Beach at San Nicholas Canyon Creek.

Los Angeles County had three beaches land on Heal the Bay’s Beach Bummer List of the 10 most polluted beaches statewide. Two of those beaches were stretches of Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, while the third was the Santa Monica Pier, which returned to the list after being absent last year. Mother’s Beach in the Marina is an almost annual fixture on the Beach Bummer List, thanks to its enclosed location with little water movement.

Orange County had one beach land on the Bummer List — Newport Bay at Vaughn’s Launch.

According to Heal the Bay, 94% of California beaches tested for water quality received A or B grades during summer of 2021, which the environmental group called roughly on par with the five-year average. During wet weather, however, only 66% of California beaches had good or excellent grades, which is slightly above the annual average, but “still very concerning,” according to Heal the Bay.

“It is wonderful news that most beaches in California have good water quality for swimming,” Tracy Quinn, president/CEO of Heal the Bay said in a statement.

“But there are areas with poor water quality that need improvement and infrastructure upgrades. We can’t forget that our marine ecosystems are still threatened by the climate crisis and other pollution sources, and we need solutions to address these pressing issues as well. We expect people to increasingly seek out ocean shorelines and freshwater swimming holes to cool off as temperatures rise, so safe, clean and healthy water is needed now more than ever.”

Heal the Bay officials said polluted ocean water can present a major health risk for swimmers and surfers. According to the group, people who enter water receiving a C grade or lower in Heal the Bay’s report are at higher risk of illnesses including stomach flu, ear infections, upper respiratory infections and rashes.

A full copy of the report, which also assesses river water quality, is available at healthebay.org/beachreportcard2022.

Comments / 0

Related
vanlifewanderer.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In Westminster, CA In 2022

Westminster aka ‘Little Saigon’ is the largest community of Vietnamese people living in the United States and it’s undoubtedly the mecca for Vietnamese food. And with the abundance of restaurants in the area, it’s hard to figure out which restaurants really stands out from the rest. Have no fear, we hand picked 15 of the best restaurants that Westminster has to offer.
WESTMINSTER, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports again delay fines for idling containers

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Friday postponed once again implementing a fee on companies whose import containers linger at marine terminals, with the assessment now potentially taking effect, if necessary, next Friday. The Container Dwell Fee has been delayed numerous times due to progress in reducing the...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

6 Most Interesting Weekend Trip Ideas In South California

If you're looking for an interesting weekend getaway in Southern California, there are plenty of options. Whether you want to explore the desert landscape or experience the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles, there's something for everyone. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:. Wine Tour in Temecula...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Ocean Water#Surfside Beach#Infrastructure#Water Quality#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Marine Science Institute#Bolsa Chica Reserve#Royal Palms State Beach
The Mendocino Voice

North Coast cannabis farmers sweep first annual California State Fair cannabis awards

MENDOCINO Co., 6/23/22 — For the first time ever, the California State Fair handed out awards to cannabis cultivators this year, and growers from the North Coast showed up big when the event’s awards were announced today. Particularly in the outdoor category, Mendocino County farms received 10 out of 19 awards, including winning the “most unique” and five out of the top 10 all-around winners. Farms from Humboldt and Trinity counties, as well as several from Lake and Sonoma, also made an appearance.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
FodorsTravel

A Cool Mom’s Guide to What to Do With Kids When Visiting Los Angeles

Home > Destinations > USA > California > Los Angeles > Family. Our guide to the best family-friendly and kid-friendly places in Los Angeles. Ask any good traveler, and they’ll tell you that the best part of traveling is getting absorbed into a city’s culture. It’s one thing to go to Los Angeles, stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hit up all the museums, and zip to the top of the Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier. It’s another to spend a lazy afternoon lounging in Highland Park before grabbing some currywurst at a neighborhood spot in Downtown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taft Midway Driller

State grants protection to Temblor legless lizard

LOS ANGELES— In response to a petition from the Center for Biological Diversity, the California Fish and Game Commission unanimously agreed today to protect the Temblor legless lizard under the state’s Endangered Species Act. The move grants legal protection to the rare lizards for at least a year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

Mineo Mizuno site-specific installation at The Huntington now on view

Visitors to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will be delighted to see nature-inspired sculptures created by a contemporary artist intermingling with classical 18th-century pieces at the main gallery. Three site-specific sculptures which will be on display for two years – Nest (on the loggia), Komorebi, and Thousand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Home Becomes First ‘Wildfire-Prepared Home’ in the U.S.

Devastating wildfires over the past five years have changed the way we live in Northern California. Towns are becoming increasingly aware of wildfire prevention and homeowners are taking extra steps to keep their lives and property safe in case of fire. One homeowner in NorCal has taken these precautions to the next level by creating the first “wildfire-prepared home” in the United States.
PARADISE, CA
Long Beach Post

How to protect your pet from the effects of fireworks noise

This year, we’ll skip the usual please-don’t-set-fireworks-off lecture because flouters will flout, and we’ll go right to what you can do for your suffering pet, your suffering neighbors with PTSD, and your suffering self. The post How to protect your pet from the effects of fireworks noise appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy